Coronavirus, the Judgment of God? Catholic Bishop, African American Pastor React to Claims Coronavirus is God's Judgment is on America NEWS PROVIDED BY

Randall Terry

May 15, 2020



WASHINGTON, May 15, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Pro-life leader and film maker, Randall Terry, has released a new documentary, Pandemic: The Threshing of America.



The premise of the documentary is that the Coronavirus pandemic is a "plague" or "chastisement" for God - in the Scriptural sense - because of the innocent blood that cries from the ground for vengeance.



Below are the reactions of a Roman Catholic Bishop, and an Evangelical Pastor.







The 58 minute film can be seen in its entirety by clicking the video above or by visiting: http://www.randallterry.com.



Permission is granted to post this link on any platform, and permission is granted to transfer the film to any online platform.



The endorsement of these two men is significant because the film takes special aim at Catholic clergy, and African American clergy. "Since 1988, I have known and respected Randall Terry as a friend and a fearless warrior in the battle for life. St Jerome said, 'Ignorance of the Scriptures is ignorance of Christ.' Randall has been searching the Scriptures for many years as a true believer in the Risen Christ.



"His humble plea to Bishops, Priests, Pastors, Religious, and the laity has been simple: join the fight for our unborn brothers and sisters. Couldn't we all be asking ourselves what more we could be doing for God's babies? Start by watching the documentary Pandemic...and then let's all get to work." -- Bishop Joseph L. Coffey, Auxiliary Bishop for the Military Archdiocese, USA



"Out of the park! A grand slam! What stands out to me is the hard contrast of your theological analysis verses the psychological babble of the mainstream media. You provide a clear, Biblical narrative for the public in Pandemic.



"As a Bible believing and preaching African American pastor, I am especially thankful that you called to task the false shepherds of our day that have enabled black genocide. May the Body of Christ hear this message, and repent, so we can finish our mission to end the killing of babies!" -- Pastor Stephen Broden, Fair Park Bible Fellowship, Dallas, Texas SOURCE Randall Terry



CONTACT: RandallTerry2020@gmail.com



Related Links



www.RandallTerry.com



Share Tweet