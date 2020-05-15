Prison Fellowship Partners with ICPA to Honor Correctional Staff Prison Fellowship Joins International Corrections and Prison Association in Applauding Correctional Staff During Coronavirus Pandemic



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Prison Fellowship

May 15, 2020



WASHINGTON, May 15, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation's largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is partnering with the International Corrections and Prison Association (ICPA) in honoring the work of prison and correctional staff during the Coronavirus pandemic.



The ICPA's global #WeApplaud Campaign and its partners will send messages of support to jurisdictions in the United States and across the world to boost the morale of those who work within our prison and probation systems.



"We honor and thank the brave men and women who serve in our prisons across this nation for their hard work, dedication, and commitment," said James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship. "During this unprecedented time, an already challenging work environment has become even more dangerous due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but these courageous workers continue to serve on the frontlines, without hesitation. For that, we are forever grateful."



"During our weekly, online sessions with wardens across the country participating in our programming, we continue to hear about the energy and efforts these corrections officers and other prison staff are putting in each day to keep all those in prison safe," said Sam Dye, Senior VP of National Programs. "We continue to hear many stories of members of the staff stepping up to lead within their facilities to address the issues COVID-19 brings to our correctional system."



During the #WeApplaud Campaign, messages of hope and encouragement will be sent to thousands of prison workers using the hashtags #WeApplaud #CorrectionalStaff #staysafe #C19Prisons.



Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading advocate for justice reform. We seek to share the real, living hope of the Gospel with people who long for its power to make them new. Real restoration begins by addressing the cycle of crime on all fronts, in prison and out, and engaging in a cycle of renewal.



For interview requests, please contact Jim Forbes, Prison Fellowship's Director of Communications, at (703) 554-8540 or email him at Jim_forbes@pfm.org.



SOURCE Prison Fellowship



CONTACT: Jim Forbes, 703-554-8540, Jim_forbes@pfm.org



Related Links



https://www.prisonfellowship.org/



Share Tweet