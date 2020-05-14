Faith Leaders to Hold National Facebook Live Prayer Vigil and Witness Asking God for Healing and Justice in the Shooting Death of Ahmaud Arbery NEWS PROVIDED BY

Christian Defense Coalition

May 14, 2020



SATILLA SHORES, Ga., May 14, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The vigil will be held on Friday, May 15, at 2:23 PM EST in the exact spot where Mr. Arbery was killed. That location is Satilla Drive near Holmes Drive in Satilla Shores.



Here is the link to for the prayer vigil and witness: https://www.facebook.com/revmahoney



It is critical during times of sorrow and controversy people look to God for comfort, strength, hope and justice.



The lead organizer of the vigil is Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition in Washington, D.C. Rev. Mahoney has been involved in many national prayer gatherings through the years regarding issues of healing, justice, violence and race. Some of them include a prayer rally after the mass shooting at Emmanuel AME church in Charleston, South Carolina and the Trayvon Martin shooting in Sanford, Florida.



Concerning the prayer vigil and witness, Rev. Mahoney states; "Our hearts are broken and saddened over the tragic shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery and we mourn deeply with his family and loved ones. It is important for the nation to remember, in the midst of all the worldwide attention this case is generating, the most critical element is personal and not political and centers around the sudden loss of a son, brother, family member and friend.



"Our prayer and public witness will first focus on asking God to bring healing and comfort to the family and loved ones shattered by this senseless shooting.



"This shooting has opened deep wounds of bitterness and anger in the African-American community. Ahmaud Arbery's death is a clear reminder of a troubling racial history in which African-Americans were killed by white people who in turn were acquitted or not prosecuted for their crimes by all white juries and law enforcement. We will be asking God to bring healing to those wounds and bring understanding to 'White America' regarding our brothers and sisters painful scars.



"Isaiah 61:8-9 says, 'For I, the LORD, love justice.' Finally, we will be praying for justice in this case. We will be asking for all the facts to come out and the truth to be revealed concerning Ahmaud's death and justice to be served.



"We believe through prayer we can see Christ bind the wounds of the broken hearted and bringing healing and justice to America." For more information on interviews call:

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



SOURCE Christian Defense Coalition



CONTACT: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



https://www.facebook.com/revmahoney



