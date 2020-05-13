#openthedoors May 31 California Churches Re-Opening Press Conference

OAKLAND, Calif., May 13, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Northern, Central, and Southern California pastors are uniting to share a Church United message: #openthedoors and sign a "Declaration of Essentiality" at ChurchUnited.com. Our network of California pastors is uniting to open church doors across the state of California on May 31, 2020, the Day of Pentecost. Watch the video: https://churchunited.wistia.com/medias/y5gorkw43n

Press Conference Details



Date: Thursday, May 14



Time: 2:00 p.m.



Location:

Full Acts Gospel Church

1034-66th Avenue

Oakland, CA 94621

Bishop Bob Jackson, Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland, will host Apostles, Bishops, Mega-Church Pastors and Church United Pastors of Regional Influence for a news conference on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the church parking lot to ensure proper social distancing. The media is invited to attend with cameras for Q&A.



Some of the speakers who will speak at Thursday's press conference include:

Bishop Jackson



Pastor Neil Mammen, representing 450 Churches in Santa Clara County with Values Advocacy Council



Pastor Diego Mesa, a mega-church Pastor from Abundant Family Life Church in Rancho Cucamonga and representing Southern California mega-churches like Water of Life, Fontana, Pastor Danny Carroll and Sandals Church's 11 campuses on behalf of Pastor Matt Brown of Riverside.



Attorney Bob Tyler, President of Advocates for Faith & Freedom, a nonprofit religious liberty law firm and managing partner of Tyler & Bursch, LLP. have been serving businesses and individuals throughout Southern California for over 20 years. In addition to their defense of Constitutional and Religious Liberties, their areas of practice include Corporate and Business, Labor and Employment, Real Estate and Land Use, Estate Planning, Asset Protection and Civil Litigation. www.tylerbursch.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom opened Phase 2 and excluded churches and lumped a constitutionally protected group – the first protected right mentioned in the Constitution, even before speech and the press – in with sports spectators in Phase 3, months away.



To that end, Church United and its network of pastors have declared a reopening date for church services of May 31, the Day of Pentecost. A significant date in the life of the church, the Day of Pentecost, as outlined in the book of Acts, commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and early followers of Christ Jesus. It marks a consequential milestone that millennia later, defines Christian community. May 31, 2020 is the 1,990th Birthday of the Church.



Churches across the state will open their congregations on May 31, with or without the permission of the governor. Unified in spirit, these pastors are willing to work with the Governor and appreciate the state's effort to eliminate COVID-19, but the restrictions on churches have gone too far and too long. Churches will practice the same social distancing protocols required of secular enterprises to help minimize the COVID-19 threat that are being used by other reopening establishments.



In addition, Full Acts Gospel Church will be partnering with the Salvation Army and LDS churches in the Oakland area to distribute 1,000 food boxes and 1,000 food gift cards totaling $20,000 to the needy on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. A Southern California church in Fontana, Water of Life Community Church and Church United, representing pastors in California, have matched their donation, raising the amount in free food gift cards to $40,000! Churches are essential to the spiritual and social welfare needs of their communities.



