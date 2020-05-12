New Documentary Argues COVID-19 Pandemic is Judgment of God for Abortion; Focuses on New York and Gov Cuomo NEWS PROVIDED BY

Randall Terry

May 12, 2020



WASHINGTON, May 12, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Pandemic: The Threshing of America argues that current medical, economic, and social crisis is God's chastening on America because of the sin of abortion.



Pandemic takes special aim at NYC and Governor Cuomo for the economic crisis, hardship, and death rate in NYC, connecting the fact that NYC is the "abortion capital of America," and that last year (Jan 22, 2019) governor Cuomo signed a bill that "legalized" the killing of unborn babies though all nine months of pregnancy.



The section on New York and Governor Cuomo can be seen from 32:22 to 34:35.



The premise of Pandemic: The Threshing of America is that innocent blood cries out to God for vengeance; that God hears that cry, and that Sacred Scripture outlines the various ways that God chastens a nation that kills it's children.



The film may be viewed for free in its entirety at www.RandallTerry.com or by clicking here.



Pandemic is a highly produced documentary with an original music score, voice actors, and extensive images of Renaissance art that tells the story of God's judgment.



Pandemic takes the Scriptural themes of the Judgment of God on nations, and applies them to today's crisis in America.



To schedule an interview with the films writer and director, Randall Terry, send a request to RandallTerry2020@gmail.com



To send a review quote for Pandemic, please email it to RandallTerry2020@gmail.com



SOURCE Randall Terry



CONTACT: RandallTerry2020@gmail.com



Related Links



www.RandallTerry.com



Share Tweet