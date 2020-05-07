Join Ministry to Muslims for National Day of Prayer - Hear Dr. Josh McDowell Speak on the Church in the Midst of Crisis
Tonight Thursday May 7th, 2020 7:30p.m. PST
Guest Speaker: Dr. Josh McDowell (pictured)
Topic: The Church in the Midst of Crisis
NEWS PROVIDED BYMinistry to Muslims
May 7, 2020
LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 /Christian Newswire
/ -- Following Dr. Josh McDowell's message, many former Muslims, leaders of ministries, and missionaries including, Dr. Jay Smith Director of Pfander Ministry, Pastor Wally Magdangal Former Pastor of a Saudi Underground Church, and Pastor Emeal ("E.Z.") Zwayne President of Living Waters, will be leading us in prayer for the worldwide church.
For login instructions, click here:www.MinistryToMuslims.com
SOURCE Ministry to Muslims
CONTACT: Pastor George Saieg, 714-391-0463 ext 2
Related Linkswww.MinistryToMuslims.com