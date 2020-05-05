The Inconvenient Truth About 'Giving Tuesday'

Life Legal Defense Foundation

May 5, 2020



SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 5, 2020 /



First—and this is not surprising—the UN Foundation that birthed Giving Tuesday is unabashedly pro-abortion. When President Trump initiated the "Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance" policy, which stripped taxpayer funding from foreign NGOs that provide or advocate for abortion, then UN Foundation President and CEO Kathy Calvin went apoplectic. She said women would "lose access to life-saving services."



The UN Foundation exists to raise awareness of the "critical role" of the United Nations. This is the same UN whose Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights said that pro-lifers are part of an "extremist hate campaign" because "denying women the right to abortion care is tantamount to torture." So there's that.



https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/06/04/top-un-human-rights-expert-decries-extremist-hate-campaign-behind-escalated-attack



But it's not just that Giving Tuesday was spun out of an organization with a militant anti-life agenda, Giving Tuesday itself is saturated with pro-abortion ideology. It's board is comprised of notable pro-aborts.



Board Member, Shijuade Kadree, Chief Advocacy Officer of the LGBT Community Center, applauded New York's passage of legislation that allows the murder of babies not only through all nine months of pregnancy but even in cases where infants are born alive during an abortion.



https://gaycenter.org/rha-statement/



Board Member Hilary Pennington is Executive VP of Program for the Ford Foundation, which brought on former PP President Cecile Richards to secure global abortion rights. The Ford Foundation called New York's Reproductive Rights law a "landmark win."



https://www.fordfoundation.org/ideas/equals-change-blog/posts/the-unfinished-business-of-gender-equality/



Board Member Jonathan Soros, son of billionaire George Soros, has given millions of dollars to Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood's Super PAC, which exists solely to fund rabidly pro-abortion candidates.



https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/jennifer-and-jonathan-allan-soros-foundation/



Giving Tuesday Founder and CEO Asha Curran is "deeply, passionately loyal to Planned Parenthood, because its absence would be a disaster and a tragedy for so many."



https://www.bizjournals.com/newyork/news/2016/03/01/asha-curran-92-street-y-woman-of-influence.html



"I am ashamed to say that we have sent out 'Giving Tuesday' appeals in past years. We were simply not aware of the existence of the Giving Tuesday Foundation or the aggressive anti-life activism of its leadership," said Life Legal Executive Director Alexandra Snyder. "The CEO and board members of the Giving Tuesday Foundation serve a radical pro-abortion agenda that is the antithesis of everything we work toward. Organizations that call themselves pro-life should not support this movement!"



About Life Legal Defense Foundation

Life Legal Defense Foundation was established in 1989, and is a nonprofit organization composed of attorneys and other concerned citizens committed to giving helpless and innocent human beings of any age, and their advocates, a trained and committed voice in the courtrooms of our nation. For more information about the Life Legal Defense Foundation, visit



SOURCE Life Legal Defense Foundation



CONTACT: Alexandra Snyder, 202-717-7371



Related Links



www.lldf.org



Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYMay 5, 2020SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 5, 2020 / Christian Newswire / -- May 5 is #GivingTuesdayNow, a day to donate to non-profits in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. #GivingTuesdayNow is the brainchild of the Giving Tuesday Foundation, which was created in 2012 as part of the United Nations Foundation. In 2019, Giving Tuesday was launched as its own foundation, headed up by its co-founder—Planned Parenthood supporter Asha Curran.First—and this is not surprising—the UN Foundation that birthed Giving Tuesday is unabashedly pro-abortion. When President Trump initiated the "Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance" policy, which stripped taxpayer funding from foreign NGOs that provide or advocate for abortion, then UN Foundation President and CEO Kathy Calvin went apoplectic. She said women would "lose access to life-saving services."The UN Foundation exists to raise awareness of the "critical role" of the United Nations. This is the same UN whose Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights said that pro-lifers are part of an "extremist hate campaign" because "denying women the right to abortion care is tantamount to torture." So there's that.But it's not just that Giving Tuesday was spun out of an organization with a militant anti-life agenda, Giving Tuesday itself is saturated with pro-abortion ideology. It's board is comprised of notable pro-aborts.Board Member, Shijuade Kadree, Chief Advocacy Officer of the LGBT Community Center, applauded New York's passage of legislation that allows the murder of babies not only through all nine months of pregnancy but even in cases where infants are born alive during an abortion.Board Member Hilary Pennington is Executive VP of Program for the Ford Foundation, which brought on former PP President Cecile Richards to secure global abortion rights. The Ford Foundation called New York's Reproductive Rights law a "landmark win."Board Member Jonathan Soros, son of billionaire George Soros, has given millions of dollars to Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood's Super PAC, which exists solely to fund rabidly pro-abortion candidates.Giving Tuesday Founder and CEO Asha Curran is "deeply, passionately loyal to Planned Parenthood, because its absence would be a disaster and a tragedy for so many.""I am ashamed to say that we have sent out 'Giving Tuesday' appeals in past years. We were simply not aware of the existence of the Giving Tuesday Foundation or the aggressive anti-life activism of its leadership," said Life Legal Executive Director Alexandra Snyder. "The CEO and board members of the Giving Tuesday Foundation serve a radical pro-abortion agenda that is the antithesis of everything we work toward. Organizations that call themselves pro-life should not support this movement!"Life Legal Defense Foundation was established in 1989, and is a nonprofit organization composed of attorneys and other concerned citizens committed to giving helpless and innocent human beings of any age, and their advocates, a trained and committed voice in the courtrooms of our nation. For more information about the Life Legal Defense Foundation, visit www.lldf.org SOURCE Life Legal Defense FoundationCONTACT: Alexandra Snyder, 202-717-7371Related Links