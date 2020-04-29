Global Day of Repentance May 1 A Global Pandemic has Prompted a Global Response for God's Solution



NEWS PROVIDED BY

National Day of Repentance

April 29, 2020



HIDDEN VALLEY LAKE, Calif., April 29, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Pastor Jeff Daly: Hundreds of Christians are signing up on a separate website, www.globalrepent.com, to commit to taking time during a 24 hour window beginning this Friday, April 30, 2020, at noon Jerusalem time, to repent for their sins and the sins of their nations.



The website gives a list of 24 national and personal sins from which participants can choose to confess and repent.



As any repent, the Lord's solution in 2 Chronicles 7:14 will go into effect: He will hear from heaven, forgive sin and heal our lands.



The living God allows pestilence (2 chronicles 7:13) so that we will refocus on him (2 chronicles 7:14).



Join us! SOURCE National Day of Repentance



CONTACT: 707-350-0659, pastorjeff@repentday.com



Related Links



www.globalrepent.com



Share Tweet