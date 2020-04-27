'Medical Hero Week' Inspires Girls and Honors Frontline Workers Amid COVID-19

American Heritage Girls Hosts Inaugural Week-Long Event to Honor Medical Professionals

American Heritage Girls

April 27, 2020

CINCINNATI, April 27, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- White coats, gloves, and masks have become iconic symbols amid the current COVID-19 global crisis. American Heritage Girls (AHG) is hosting a week dedicated to honoring the medical professional "heroes" behind the coats, gloves, and masks with the organization's first-ever AHG Medical Hero Week -- April 27- May 1, 2020.

The AHG Medical Hero Week schedule is full of activities that allow for AHG Members to honor medical professionals, connect virtually with one another across the country, incorporate healthy habits, and learn about medical professions with their families.

"During a health crisis like the one we're facing globally, medical "heroes" are on the frontlines around the clock, putting their lives on the line to save others," said Patti Garibay, AHG's Founder & Executive Director. "The purpose of AHG's Medical Hero Week is to show support for medical professionals, provide fun ways for families to connect, and inspire girls to become medical professionals themselves."

A daily prayer focus for Medical Professionals, a mask sewing tutorial, and YouTube Live events, including interviews with physicians, and a live devotional, are features of the AHG Medical Hero Week.

As part of the week-long event, AHG is offering a pre-release of the ministry's new Medical Badge, which is one of 10 new badges designed by AHG Girl Members and includes written contributions from subject experts. The full array of new badges is being rolled out in the new AHG 2020 Girl Handbooks this summer. AHG Members can fulfill requirements to earn the new AHG Medical Badge by participating in the AHG Medical Hero Week.

"AHG's tagline of Faith, Service, and Fun is what AHG's Medical Hero Week is all about," Garibay said. "The week's activities and service projects will encourage girls to "keep the faith" as they ride this storm and have a lot of fun connecting with girls across the nation."

American Heritage Girls is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country. Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten Troops and 100 members to over 52,000 members across 15 countries and 50 states. Girl Members participate in Badge Programs, service projects, leadership opportunities, and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement. Follow AHG on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

