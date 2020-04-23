Hunt for Coronavirus Cure Casts Light on Fight Against Another 'Deadly Scourge,' Gospel for Asia Says On World Malaria Day, April 25, GFA World new report cites lifesaving impact of malaria-fighting efforts across Asia





ANOTHER DEADLY SCOURGE: Political leaders and doctors suggest readily available anti-malarial drugs may be beneficial in treating coronavirus patients as Gospel for Asia (GFA World, www.gfa.org) and other organizations highlight the much-overlooked “deadly scourge” of malaria on World Malaria Day, April 25.



Gospel for Asia (GFA World)

April 23, 2020



WILLS POINT, Texas, April 23, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The hunt for a cure for COVID-19 draws attention to another "forgotten" health crisis that continues to claim more than 400,000 lives around the world every year -- mosquito-borne malaria.



As some political leaders and doctors suggest readily available anti-malarial drugs may be beneficial in treating coronavirus patients, Gospel for Asia (GFA World, www.gfa.org) and other organizations are highlighting the much-overlooked "deadly scourge" of malaria.



World Malaria Day -- an annual awareness event -- is April 25, and malaria-fighting organizations like GFA are eager to see that the ongoing battle against the mosquito-spread menace doesn’t get ignored or forgotten because of COVID-19.



Almost half the world's population is at risk from malaria -- spread by infected mosquitoes -- and children under five years are the most vulnerable, says a new GFA World report, titled Mosquito-Driven Scourge Touches Even Developed Nations.



Despite the effectiveness of anti-malarial drugs like chloroquine -- recently touted as a treatment for coronavirus -- malaria still kills more than 400,000 people worldwide every year, more than double the global coronavirus death toll to date.



Each year, there are more than 200 million reported cases of malaria, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. So far, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide stands at about 2.5 million and rising.



Mosquito Nets: Ten Dollar Lifesavers

Describing malaria as a "deadly scourge," GFA World's latest report is one of a series of in-depth special reports by the Texas-based mission agency examining critical global issues, promoting awareness, and challenging people to respond. A life-saving mosquito net costs as little as $10 -- but that's more than many of Asia's poorest families, who earn less than $2 a day, can afford.



"For many years. . . teams across South Asia have been engaged in malaria prevention," said Dr. Daniel, director of Believers Eastern Church's medical ministry in Asia. "These committed local workers, often trekking miles on foot, distribute free mosquito nets -- some 360,000 last year alone – to prevent malaria infection and provide clean water and community sanitation to help reduce mosquito breeding grounds."



Although malaria has a lower mortality rate than coronavirus, the financial toll of malaria is huge. According to estimates, malaria costs the African economy $12 billion every year through healthcare and loss of productivity and investment.



With much of South Asia currently under COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, GFA World is supporting outreaches to those most severely impacted -- including impoverished day laborers unable to earn money for food. Teams are providing free meals as well as mosquito nets.



"Even in lockdown amid COVID-19, we in the West have the opportunity to pray at home and support local workers in the field to save lives," said India-born GFA World founder Dr. K.P. Yohannan, whose mission has served the poor in Asia for 40-plus years and has become one of the biggest mission organizations in the world.



Gospel for Asia (GFA World, www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based mission agency, helping national workers bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially to those who have yet to hear about the love of God. In GFA World's latest yearly report, this included more than 70,000 sponsored children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,000 clean water wells drilled, over 11,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 200,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry.



