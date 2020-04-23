#YFCBetheStory: Youth For Christ Life Change Still Happens Every Day

Greater Cleveland Youth For Christ City Life Center

April 23, 2020



CLEVELAND, April 23, 2020



Through a new way to share stories called #YFCBetheStory, YFC is spreading the word about how YFC chapters nationwide are making a difference in their communities.



One example is the Greater Cleveland Youth For Christ City Life Center (CLC), which has distributed hundreds of dinners to Cleveland youth throughout the coronavirus crisis. City Life Director Jonny Fine and his team have been working with churches and restaurants to make the much-needed meals possible.



During the first week, CLC distributed about 250 meals, but the number climbed to over 800 meals last week.



"We usually feed our teens an after-school meal, so we decided that providing daily grab-and-go meals for our teens and their families would be one of the best ways to come alongside them during this COVID-19 pandemic for a few reasons," Fine said. "One, with 71% of our teens at or below the poverty line, they depend heavily on school lunches; no school right now means no lunch. Two, our community is a food desert. And three, many of our parents have lost their jobs and are trying to manage an already stressful situation before COVID-19."



Fine added that the YFC center is at the heart of Clark Fulton, a thriving community full of vibrancy and diversity, home to over 11,000 residents and the densest population of Hispanic and Latino residents in Ohio.



"Our teens and their families have been so appreciative of the meals that YFC/City Life have been able to give them with the help of our church partners," Fine said. "Parents have been more engaging than usual, and some of our parents have asked for us to pray for them when they pick up food or when we deliver it to those that can't get to the City Life Center. We have also seen our teens and their parents empowered to help others who are in need."



CLC is planning a virtual #YFCBetheStory event to share compelling stories of kids whose lives have been changed by God through the ministry of Youth For Christ. At 7 p.m. April 24, guests can join the one-hour, online event to learn how God is impacting the lives of Cleveland's youth. Register at



