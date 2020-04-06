Epic Stage Production 'Jesus' Available in Free Easter Weekend Broadcast and Streaming Debut on TBN

Seen by more than one million people live on stage, Sight & Sound Theatres® brings their original stage production, JESUS, to living rooms worldwide in its first ever broadcast and digital debut – exclusively on TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network) for three days only: April 10-12.

Sight & Sound Theatres

April 6, 2020

LANCASTER, Penn., April 6, 2020 / Christian Newswire / -- With movie theaters closed, the greatest rescue story of all time comes to life in a special Easter weekend television broadcast.

More than one million people have experienced the live performance of JESUS at Sight & Sound's theater in Lancaster, Pa. Now, with a planned cinema event canceled due to theater closures from COVID-19, audiences from around the world will have the opportunity to witness this awe-inspiring spectacle – exclusively on TBN, or watch it on demand anytime through the TBN app, April 10-12 only.

"With people not being able to gather together to celebrate Easter, our hope is that by making this show available, we might all feel a sense of community and connection as we watch the greatest rescue story of all time come to life in this unique way," said Sight & Sound Chief Creative Officer Josh Enck.

Synopsis



From the bustling streets of Jerusalem to the raging Sea of Galilee, JESUS is the musical stage adventure that has been seen by more than one million people.

Filmed in front of a live audience, Sight & Sound's spectacular original production is now coming to television and streaming devices everywhere. Witness some of the most awe-inspiring, miraculous events as Jesus sets sail with fishermen, challenges the Pharisees and heals the hurting.

Experience JESUS in this free special Easter event, only available on TBN.

Where to watch JESUS:*

Saturday, April 11: 1pm ET/10am PT on TBN





Friday, April 10 - Sunday, April 12: Anytime on the TBN app or website:

*Check your local listings for broadcast times in your area.

This premiere television broadcast and digital event follows other Sight & Sound productions that made the journey from stage to screen, including NOAH in 2019, MOSES in 2018 and JONAH in 2017.

About Sight & Sound Theatres

Sight & Sound Theatres began more than 40 years ago in rural Pennsylvania, where a dairy farmer went from producing milk to producing live entertainment with a purpose. Today that vision has expanded to two state-of-the art theaters in Lancaster, PA, and Branson, MO, where stories from the Bible come to life on stage. Each production features Sight & Sound's signature massive sets, special effects and live animals. Still family-owned, Sight & Sound's 675 staff members write, produce, design and build the original shows, drawing nearly 1.5 million audience members from around the world each year.

