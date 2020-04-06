Evangelist Will Graham to Proclaim Hope of Jesus During Special Livestream Outreach on Good Friday

Event will feature music by award-winning musical guest Aaron Shust

NEWS PROVIDED BY

April 6, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 6, 2020 / Christian Newswire / -- In an age of coronavirus, quarantines and social distancing, Evangelist Will Graham is preparing to proclaim a hope-filled Gospel message on Good Friday. The online outreach will be simulcast from the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, April 10.

"As we contemplate Jesus' death on the cross -- which we commemorate on Good Friday -- it certainly didn't seem 'good' at the time. Darkness thought it had won. However, Christ conquered the grave and triumphantly rose again," said Graham. "This year things seem bleak, but we know that Jesus' sacrifice and victory means that our present struggles aren't the end of the story. We can find lasting peace and eternal hope in Him, even when the world around us is in turmoil."

Graham will be joined for his Good Friday message by Nashville-based recording artist and worship leader, Aaron Shust , who has earned Dove Awards for New Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Graham's message will be available for viewing on multiple Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Facebook pages, including Graham's page: www.Facebook.com/WillGraham4 . It will also be carried online at www.WillGrahamLive.com

In addition to the initial livestream in English, the message will be translated in Spanish and aired on www.Facebook.com/PazConDios.net at 7 p.m. ET.

The program will run approximately 30 minutes total, and will be available for on-demand viewing at www.WillGrahamLive.com after the Good Friday broadcast.

About Will Graham

Will is the third generation of Grahams to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ under the banner of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). He also serves as vice president of the BGEA , and as executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville, N.C. Follow Will on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/WillGraham4 and on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/TellaGraham

SOURCE Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA).