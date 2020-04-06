Evangelist Alveda C. King: COVID-19 Won't Break Us; God Will Help Us

April 6, 2020

Evangelist Alveda King submits the following and is available for comment:



On Palm Sunday 2020 I released A Parable of the Little Tree. This "clarion call" message about unity using palm trees in allegory seems so appropriate for a Palm Sunday message. We must pray for God to help us.

Meanwhile, we in our nation and the world are "up in arms" about COVID19; there is much mischief afoot.

Please, if you agree, pray according to the guidelines in God's Word. Psalm 91, 2 Chronicles 7:14 and 1 Timothy 2:1-2.

During his lifetime, Prophet Martin Luther King Jr. spoke about science and religion not being rivals. Prophet MLK said that science focuses on facts; religion focuses on morals; and that the two are not rivals. Prophet MLK also transcended the political frequencies with these words:

"I don't think the Republican Party is a party full of the almighty God nor is the Democratic Party. They both have weaknesses ... And I'm not inextricably bound to either party." MLK 1958

As evidenced in his words here, MLK was a prophet; not a politician: "Every man [human being] has rights that are neither conferred by, nor derived from the State--they are God-given. Out of one blood, God made all men [humans] to dwell upon the face of the earth." MLK 1967

We are living in the crosshairs of destiny. Now is the time to take the facts, pray in unbiased sincerity, and arise and work together to see America and the world healed.

"We all bleed the same. We don't worship government. We worship God." President Donald J. Trump

While we are praying, let's not just seek to heal our bodies, not just heal our pocketbooks and bank accounts; let's pray that God will heal our relationships, our minds, our emotions and our spirits.

POTUS, his task force and his team are standing firm. There is a 30 day plan to slow the COVID-19 "virus."

"We must learn to live together as brothers [and sisters] or perish together as fools." MLK

With prayer, faith, hope, and love, we can blend, not bend and break; we can be like the little palm tree; impervious in the midst of this storm.

