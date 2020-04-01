Wills Point Mayor, GFA Founder Use Social Media to Encourage Community Mayor Mark Turner and Gospel for Asia's K.P. Yohannan post video messages on social media, urge residents to 'pray, obey, show love'







NEWS PROVIDED BY

Gospel for Asia

April 1, 2020



WILLS POINT, Texas, April 1, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Mayor Mark Turner and Gospel for Asia founder Dr. K.P. Yohannan have teamed up via social media to deliver "virtual" messages of encouragement to "the community we love" during the COVID-19 crisis.



In the brief video posted this week on YouTube -- click here to watch now -- Turner and Yohannan, whose ministry set up its global headquarters in Wills Point, encourage local residents to pray, practice social distancing, and stay home except for essential outings.



"Both Mayor Turner and I love this community deeply, and we want all our neighbors to stay safe and well during this most difficult time," said Yohannan, whose ministry workers live and worship in Wills Point.



With two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Van Zandt County, local residents are urged to follow the government's guidelines to protect themselves and others, Turner said.



Guidelines include practicing social distancing -- staying six feet away from others -- staying home unless absolutely necessary, and washing hands regularly with soap.



'Obey Governing Authorities'

All residents should follow the rules designed to protect them, Yohannan said, citing the Bible passage in Romans 13 that calls people to obey the "governing authorities."



"The Bible tells us that there is no authority except from God," Yohannan said.



The county is expected to introduce tougher emergency restrictions, including a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.



"We are urging everyone in our community to show love for each other as we pray for one another and face this crisis together," Yohannan said.



To watch the video featuring Yohannan and Turner, click here.



Headquartered in Wills Point, Gospel for Asia (GFA, www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based mission agency, bringing vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially to those who have yet to hear the "good news" of Jesus Christ. In GFA's latest yearly report, this included more than 70,000 sponsored children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,000 clean water wells drilled, over 11,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 200,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. For all the latest news, visit our Press Room at https://press.gfa.org/news.



SOURCE Gospel for Asia



CONTACT: Gregg Wooding, 972-567-7660, gwooding@inchristcommunications.com



Related Links



www.gfa.org



https://press.gfa.org/news



Share Tweet