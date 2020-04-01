Help for Talking to Kids About COVID-19

Child Evangelism Fellowship

April 1, 2020



WARRENTON, Mo., April 1, 2020 /



In 2001, after the 9/11 tragedy, CEF prepared a booklet entitled "Do You Wonder Why?" to address tragedy. It speaks directly to children about the emotions they experience due to natural disasters, disability, illness or death of loved ones, crime towards someone they know, and so on. It answers hard questions like, "Does God know and care about me?" "Why do so many bad things happen in the world?" and "How could God allow this to happen?" It guides the child in how to get through terrible circumstances, how to become part of God's family, and how to receive God's comfort.



This time-tested downloadable resource is available in PDF and video form (view only) at



"It is natural to feel afraid, even as an adult when the world faces a crisis like COVID-19. Adults can call shows, hotlines and church leaders with their many concerns, but often children carry around their questions like heavy burdens, often not able to express their feelings. Here's help," said Moises Esteves, CEF Vice President, International Ministries.



CEF operates over 99,000 after-school Good News Clubs (GNC) around the world but many have been shut down with school closures. In answer, CEF launched Good News Across the Web where GNC students can meet with their regular teachers and classmates on Zoom and ezTalks.



As churches move to live streaming, CEF is posting a weekly video on its YouTube channel U-Nite with a program for children which churches can use for children's church. People can learn more at



Child Evangelism Fellowship is an international, nonprofit, Christian ministry that has been teaching the Bible to children since 1937. CEF has 400 offices in the USA and is organized in most nations of the world, with over 3,500 paid staff and hundreds of thousands of volunteers. In its last ministry year, CEF ministered to over 25 million children in its face-to-face teaching ministries.



CONTACT: Lydia Kaiser, 636-456-4321 ext 1339,



