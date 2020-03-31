Coalition of Eucharistic & Marian Apostolates Unites in Prayers and Devotions During Pandemic



"Together, we are facing a time of unprecedented spiritual and physical challenges" states Fr. Richard Heilman, spiritual director of CEMA and spiritual leader of the U.S. Grace Force. "This Coalition is uniting Catholics across countries and continents to find solace, protection, strength and healing in the mighty power of God. Led by Our Lady, we come to Our Lord... to pray for the healing of our loved ones, of our nations, and of our world."



Prayer campaigns that are underway include: Virtual Rosary Congress – week-long virtual Adoration with continuous Rosaries; 54 Day Divine Mercy Sunday Novena – prepare for the Feast of Mercy with our Lady and obtain grace for our countries; Fast Friday – every Friday, every month, fast for our countries; 54 Day Three Hearts Novena – Rosary, reflections and prayers for Protection and Provision concluding on the May 1st Feast of St. Joseph the Worker; 5 Million Rosaries – Spiritual Bouquet Offerings of Rosaries, sacrifices and prayers to be presented at the Shrine in Fatima on May 13th and October 13th; Pray & Fast for America – year-long Masses, Adoration, prayers, and fasting for our religious and political leaders; and enrollment in the Rosary Confraternity - Mary's worldwide unending chain of prayer. Go to



Fr. Heilman invites us to: "Discover how you can unite your prayer with thousands of others during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond."



CEMA was formed to unify Eucharistic and Marian Apostolates in order to magnify the efforts to more effectively reclaim for Jesus Christ our families, our Church and our nations. In addition to supporting each apostolate's initiatives, the coalition seeks ways to join forces to accomplish that mission.



"It brought me great joy and encouragement to discover the work of the Coalition of Eucharistic and Marian Apostolates. As rector of Canada's National Marian Shrine of Our Lady of the Cape, I look forward to partnering with CEMA to make Mary more widely known and loved; especially through these uncertain times!" states Bishop Pierre-Olivier Tremblay, O.M.I.



CONTACT: Pat Moertl, 608-369-0936



