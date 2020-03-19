North Central Theological Seminary Demands That Christians and Friends of God Put on The Full Armor of God Against the Coronavirus-COVID-19 NEWS PROVIDED BY

North Central Theological Seminary

March 19, 2020



ST. PAUL, Minn., March 19, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- We are all familiar with God flooding the world and favoring Noah, but atheists today still call this event the "flood myth."



According to Rev. Phil Jay, President of North Central Theological Seminary, St. Paul Minnesota, "Well, a similar disaster spread in a city in China, i.e., Wuhan, from one person to the next and has now put the entire world in danger. If this specific event was prophesied in the bible, these same atheists may have called it the 'virus myth.' Today, this novel coronavirus, which is known as COVID-19 is not a myth; it is real. North Central Theological Seminary is asking that its students, current, inactive enrollees, and alumni, board, and all Friends of God put on the full armor of God to help bring this evil virus – COVID-19 – to an end." www.nctsmn.org



It is written in Isaiah 54:17, "'No weapon formed against you shall prosper, and every tongue which rises against you in judgment, you shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is from Me,' says the LORD."



Rev. Jay continues, "while it is written that 'no weapons formed against you shall stand,' it is also written in Ephesians 6:10-18, '... Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes.' Coronavirus is the devil's scheme, and a part of putting on the full armor of God includes prayers, staying at home, washing your hands, practicing social distancing, and abiding by all the rules and suggestions put in place by your city, state, and national governments. We have faith in the Lord, James 2:14-26 Faith Without Works Is Dead -What does it profit, my brethren, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can faith save him?"



SOURCE North Central Theological Seminary



CONTACT: Rev. Phil Jay, 651-263-1128



