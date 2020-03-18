Evangelist Alveda King: Coronavirus Updates and Perspectives NEWS PROVIDED BY

ATLANTA, March 18, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Evangelist Alveda King submits the following and is available for comment: First things first! Coronavirus is real. Coronavirus is not new. This strain is more viral than its predecessors. Please follow all precautionary measures released HERE.



See image HERE.



Having said that, in response to inquiries about what the spiritual community is saying, here is a link to some of today's prophetic voices.



Steve Shultz: I'm SO encouraged; Despite CoronaVirus, Here's What God's Prophets are Saying



Also, here is my message from President Trump's March National Day of Prayer.



As we go to places we need to access for basic human needs: your doctors, food supplies, sources of spiritual fulfillment, remember to practice social distancing. But do not forsake the needs of the human body, soul and spirit. And remember AGAPE love never fails.



See: 1 Corinthians 13:13 MSG



Finally, somebody sent me this information on WhatsApp. Again, Coronavirus is real. Proceed with wisdom. Don't panic; Pray. Faith trumps fear every time. [14/03, 13:18] Calistos Kiambo:

Sources: University of Hamburg data



Abortion Statistics - Worldometer

The number of deaths in the world in the first two months of 2020



https://www.worldometers.info/abortions/ or http://www.numberofabortions.com/



8,000,000: Abortions



Abortion Statistics - Worldometer

University of Hamburg:

2360: Corona virus

69602: Common cold

140 584: Malaria

153,696: suicide

193,479: road accidents

240,950: HIV loss

358,471: alcohol

716,498: smoking

1,177,141: Cancer



Then do you think Corona is dangerous?



Or

is the purpose of the media campaign to settle the trade war between China and America

or

to reduce financial markets to prepare the stage of financial markets for mergers and acquisitions

or

to sell US Treasury bonds to cover the fiscal deficit in them

or

is it a Panic created by Pharma companies to sell their products like sanitizer, masks, medicine etc.



Do not Panic & don't forward Rumors.



[14/03, 13:18] Calistos Kiambo: I am posting this to balance your newsfeed from posts that caused fear and panic.



82,000 People are sick with Coronavirus at the moment, of which 77,000 are in China. With a population of over 1.1 billion. This means that if you are not in or haven't recently visited China, this should eliminate 94% of your concern.



If you do contract Coronavirus, this still is not a cause for panic because:



81% of the Cases are MILD

14% of the Cases are MODERATE

Only 5% of the Cases are CRITICAL



Which means that even if you do get the virus, you are most likely to recover from it.



Some have said, "but this is worse than SARS!." SARS had a fatality rate of 10% while COVID-19 has a fatality rate of 2%.



Moreover, looking at the ages of those who are dying of this virus, the death rate for the people UNDER 50 years of age is only 0.2%



This means that: if you are under 50 years of age and don't live in China - you are more likely to win the lottery (which has a 1 in 45,000,000 chance)



Let's take one of the worst days so far, the 10th of February, when 108 people in CHINA died of Coronavirus.



On the same day:



26,283 people died of Cancer

24,641 people died of Heart Disease

4,300 people died of Diabetes

Suicide took 28 times more lives than the virus did.



Mosquitoes kill 2,740 people every day, HUMANS kill 1,300 fellow humans every day, and Snakes kill 137 people every day. (Sharks kill 2 people a year)



TAKE MULTI VITAMINS AND DO THE DAILY THINGS TO SUPPORT YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM, PROPER HYGIENE AND DO NOT LIVE IN FEAR.



