EDMOND, Okla., March 16, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Life.Church recently kicked off a new partnership with CarePortal, an online platform and growing national initiative that connects families in crisis with people who are eager to help. Through this new partnership, church members across all 34 Life.Church locations will soon be able to serve at-risk children and foster families in their local communities. With a passion for keeping families together, Life.Church and CarePortal hope to see more ministries join in the cause.

"With this launch, CarePortal will be used to make real-time connections between each of Life.Church's locations and child-serving agencies like local schools and Family and Protective Services in surrounding neighborhoods. These connections will strengthen families and ensure the safety and well-being of countless children," said Scott Platter, North America Director for CarePortal. "We are grateful for this partnership with Life.Church and hope their spirit of generosity encourages many more organizations to step forward to serve local families in this way."

Once a church signs up to serve their community through CarePortal, leaders will begin receiving requests for local families in need. The responding church then works with the caseworker to provide what is needed. Common requests include beds, clothing, school supplies, bus passes and car seats. Sometimes these requests support children in foster or kinship care placements, while others help children remain with their biological families.

In the state of Oklahoma where Life.Church is based, there are 7,834 children in foster care, according to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. There are 491 children waiting on forever families and 898 foster families needed in 2020. Similar opportunities to serve exist in all of the other nine states where Life.Church is located.

"As a church, our heart breaks for children and families in the foster care system. We're passionate about seeing families reunited, and we're so grateful for partners like CarePortal who help make that possible," said Jon Mays, Local Engagement Leader for Life.Church. "We pray that this partnership will spark a movement in the global Church to support those in the foster care system and that we'll see countless families restored as a result."

Anyone interested in joining the CarePortal community in serving at-risk children can start the process at careportal.org/enroll or by emailing info@careportal.org.

About CarePortal

CarePortal is a platform launched in March 2015 by The Global Orphan Project, headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. CarePortal brings faith and government entities together by utilizing a volunteer network and innovative technology to bring the needs of children and families in crisis to the attention of local churches. Child welfare workers uncover the needs. CarePortal makes local churches aware, giving them a real-time opportunity to respond. Currently active in 20 states in the U.S., more than 2,000 churches have served over 50,000 children and counting. See CarePortal's live impact report at careportal.org/impact.

About Life.Church

Life.Church is a multi-site church with 34 physical locations in 10 states (Ark., Fla., Kan., Mo., Neb., N.M., N.Y., Okla., Tenn. and Texas). Messages are led by Senior Pastor Craig Groeschel and are broadcast to more than 250 worship experiences each weekend at physical locations and throughout the week at Life.Church Online (live.life.church). Life.Church's mission is to lead people to become fully devoted followers of Christ. To learn more about Life.Church or to find service times and locations, please visit www.life.church.

