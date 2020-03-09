ICON to Launch Campaign to End 'Silent Slaughter' in Nigeria

Tony Perkins and Rev. Johnnie Moore to Speak About the Christian Humanitarian Crisis

International Committee on Nigeria (ICON)

March 9, 2020

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2020 / Christian Newswire / -- Nigerian Christians continue to be the target of attacks and victims of religious and systematic persecution -- with attacks becoming even more aggressive and daring under the current administration.

Since 2015, more than 6,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria and more than 1,000 churches torched. Experts have warned the country may be nearing a tipping point and if the violence continues -- or gets worse -- the result could be economic, military and cultural upheaval around the world. The "Silent Slaughter" campaign is a global effort to stop the violence in Nigeria and bring awareness to the murder of Christians.

ICON will launch the campaign in the U.S on March 11. Speakers at the conference will detail their first-hand experience in Nigeria and conversations they've had with victims and families impacted by the violence. Details for the news conference are as followed:

WHAT: News conference to launch "Silent Slaughter" in the United States, ICON's global campaign to stop the ongoing assault on Christians in Nigeria.





WHO:

--Stephen Enada, Executive President and co-founder of International Committee on Nigeria (ICON)

--Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council (FRC) and Chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)

--Reverend Johnnie Moore, founder and CEO of the KAIROS Company and President of The Congress of Christian Leaders, and Commissioner of USCIRF

WHEN: Tuesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: National Press Club, First Amendment Room, 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045

About International Committee on Nigeria (ICON) – International Committee on Nigeria is a consortium of Nigerians and other nationalities who have combined efforts to help Nigeria. Our mission is to create a community where rule of law guides every facet of societal interactions in Nigeria. ICON promotes human dignity, the right to live, religious freedom, and the protection of the vulnerable against all forms of persecution.

