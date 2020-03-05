Bill Glass Behind the Walls and Lifeline Global Ministries Announce Agreement to Mobilize More Christians to Obey Jesus's Command to Visit the Incarcerated NEWS PROVIDED BY

Bill Glass Behind the Walls

March 5, 2020



DUNCANVILLE, Texas, March 5, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Bill Glass Behind the Walls (BGBTW) and Lifeline Global Ministries (LGM) announced today they have signed an Ephesians 4:11-13 agreement to partner together toward the common goal of equipping and igniting the local church to evangelize and disciple the lost behind bars.



Bill Glass Behind the Walls is an evangelism training and evangelism ministry headquartered in Duncanville, Texas. Since 1972, BGBTW has trained more than 58,000 Christian men and women volunteers to share the Gospel with nearly six million incarcerated men, women and youth, resulting in over 1.2 million commitments to Jesus Christ.



Lifeline Global Ministries is a Wichita KS-based training and mentorship program that disciples inmates in prisons, jails, and other facilities across the United States. LGM's mission is to inspire and equip men, women, families, churches, and communities to develop godly fathers and mothers regardless of their circumstances. Their curriculum, some written by incarcerated men and women, provide the local church ongoing opportunities to disciple inmates on how to have a spiritual impact on their children's lives, with a goal of family reconciliation.



"The backbone for each of our organizations is to engage the local church," said Romney Ruder, Lifeline Global Ministries CEO. "Both organizations train Christians to take next steps to follow Jesus by reaching out and caring for the least of these."



"We train Christians on how to evangelize and then give them an immediate opportunity to share the Gospel with those behind the walls," said Scott Jones, BGBTW interim CEO. "Our average first-time volunteer will experience three to four inmates accept Jesus Christ as their Savior."



When the organizations began to talk through the possibility of joining forces, each quickly saw the synergies that could be gained by partnering together.



"Bill Glass Behind the Walls has trained and sent Christian volunteers to more prisons and jails than any other evangelism organization," said Ruder. "Their events will literally open more doors for us to disciple inmate fathers and mothers to become godly parents, leading to restoring families."



"Many of our volunteers make connections with the inmates they meet on our events," added Jones. "Now, with our partnership with Lifeline Global Ministries, they'll have new opportunities to journey toward full life with Christ with these men and women, through the study and application of the Word of God."



The two organizations are scheduled to launch their partnership at the Bill Glass Behind the Walls event scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2020 in prisons and jails around the Bonham, Texas area. For photographs and additional details regarding either Bill Glass Behind the Walls or Lifetime Global Ministries, contact Mark Pfefferkorn at markp@behindthewalls.com or at 816.506.2877.



SOURCE Bill Glass Behind the Walls



CONTACT: Mark W Pfefferkorn, 816-506-2877, markp@behindthewalls.com



Related Link



https://behindthewalls.com//



Share Tweet