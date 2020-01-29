30th Annual 'Just Pray NO!' to Drugs Worldwide Weekend of Prayer and Fasting



Since April 7th, 1991 "Just Pray NO!" has united Christians around the world in intercessory prayer on behalf of those bound by alcoholism, drug addiction and other life controlling compulsions.



Addiction in America is an ever increasing national crisis! Millions of Americans have addictions. "According to data from the DEA, from 2006 through 2014, a total of 100 billion doses of oxycodone and hydrocodone were shipped to pharmacies across the country, and from there into households." This has resulted in "770,000" opioid deaths, which has killed more Americans than all American wars combined.



The rising overdose numbers make the drug epidemic more deadly than gun violence, car crashes or HIV/AIDS!



"Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much." –James 5:16



Not only is substance abuse America's number one health problem, the devastation of alcoholism and other drug addiction has impacted families and communities worldwide. Substance abuse has been directly linked to violence and sexual immorality and is a major source of income for organized crime and terrorist activities.



"For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places." –Ephesians 6:12



Make a formal commitment to join with believers in Christ from around the globe this coming April. Put on the full armor of God and fervently pray in spirit and in truth. We are seeking to enlist millions of prayer warriors from around the world to join us in battle!



"We are not only praying for the release of those bound by substance abuse but also for people to be delivered from pornography, gambling, obesity and smoking," said Steven Sherman, "Just Pray NO!" founder. "We seek individuals and groups which are willing to commit to pray weekly on behalf of the addicted and their families, and then join with multitudes of other committed Christians from around the world in prayer and fasting April 18 – 19, 2020."



If you believe that God is calling you to intercede for the addicted please contact us. To find help for addiction through prayer and Christian ministries log on to our web site:



For a personal interview with "Just Pray NO!" Founder and Author Steven L. Sherman



