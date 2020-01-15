Trumps Move for Peace Amid Protests in Iran Opens Doors for More Churches to be Planted

The MENA Collective

Jan. 15, 2020



WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /



"Iran is home to one of the fastest growing Christian churches in the world and the decision for peace means that the rapidly growing church will continue to grow." said Justin Murff, Executive Director of The MENA Collective, a ministry dedicated to supporting Christian communities throughout the Middle East and North Africa.



One Iranian church leader commented that "We need every Christian to pray for the Church in Iran, now more than ever. The protests are showing us that the Iranian people are crying out for justice and peace and that a vale of darkness is being lifted from the people." In an effort to better equip and mobilize Christians to pray and support this growing church movement, The MENA Collective has released a special prayer guide, available for free on their website,



The Iran prayer guide is available for free at



About The MENA Collective

The MENA Collective is global, giving community that is motivated by God’s love for others to support more than 150 Christian organizations serving Christian communities and sharing the gospel in 22 countries of the Middle East and North Africa.



SOURCE The MENA Collective



CONTACT: Justin Murff, 202-227-7878,



Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYJan. 15, 2020WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2020 / Christian Newswire / -- This week a group of Christian leaders working in the Middle East have gathered together to express their thanks and offered their prayers following the announcement by President Trump last week which has led to the de-escalation of the conflict with Iran for one simple reason: No war means more Churches can continue to be planted inside of Iran."Iran is home to one of the fastest growing Christian churches in the world and the decision for peace means that the rapidly growing church will continue to grow." said Justin Murff, Executive Director of The MENA Collective, a ministry dedicated to supporting Christian communities throughout the Middle East and North Africa.One Iranian church leader commented that "We need every Christian to pray for the Church in Iran, now more than ever. The protests are showing us that the Iranian people are crying out for justice and peace and that a vale of darkness is being lifted from the people." In an effort to better equip and mobilize Christians to pray and support this growing church movement, The MENA Collective has released a special prayer guide, available for free on their website, www.themenacollective.org . The Iran prayer guide features amazing stories of lives being transformed and reached by Christian ministries. One testimony includes a former executioner for the Taliban who has since become a Christian.The Iran prayer guide is available for free at themenacollective.org The MENA Collective is global, giving community that is motivated by God’s love for others to support more than 150 Christian organizations serving Christian communities and sharing the gospel in 22 countries of the Middle East and North Africa.SOURCE The MENA CollectiveCONTACT: Justin Murff, 202-227-7878, justin@themenacollective.org