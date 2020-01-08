Clergy and Human Rights Delegation Call for American Based, Nonlethal Technologies, to Stop Selling Teargas to Hong Kong Police

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Christian Defense Coalition

Jan. 8, 2020



WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The group will hold a protest and news conference outside of Nonlethal Technologies on Thursday, January 9, at 12:00 PM.



The location is 9419 Rt 286 Hwy West, Homer City, PA 15748.



Here is a national news story on Nonlethal Technologies.

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/rosalindadams/tear-gas-hong-kong-made-in-usa



Three members of the delegation were in Hong Kong for 5 days and were subjected to constant tear gas attacks and police assaults while they were involved in peaceful and prayerful events for freedom and democracy.



Below is a picture of Rev. Patrick Mahoney after he was blinded for several minutes from a tear gas attack in Hong Kong.







The group is currently working with members of Congress to prevent the sale of tear gas to the Hong Kong police. See article below:

https://mcgovern.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=398401



After the news conference, the group will attempt to meet with the owners of Nonlethal Technologies and demand they stop the sale of tear gas to Hong Kong.



Dr. William Devlin, President of REDEEM and a member of the delegation, states;

"We are here today at Nonlethal Technologies to lovingly approach them and encourage them to stop selling tear gas to the Hong Kong police. Nonlethal Technologies products are being used on peaceful people who only want freedom, democracy, human rights and liberty for Hong Kong. We gently appeal to the leadership of this company to stop the sale of their products to the draconian and brutal Hong Kong riot police regime."

Rev. Kris Keating President of Bright Mercy, who was also in Hong Kong, comments:

"Endorsing and enabling the current abusive use of tear gas by the Hong Kong police is not in the best interest of the American people. Having witnessed and experienced violent and over-zealous police tactics to suppress peaceful demonstration in Hong Kong, I feel compelled to speak out against practices that allow for American companies to profit from the export and sale of tear gas to that nation.



"As a United States citizen, I am proud of our country's legacy of inspiring and encouraging freedom. Nonlethal Technologies has a moral and patriotic obligation to cease any practices that facilitate the Chinese government's attempts to inhibit liberty and free expression in Hong Kong."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, adds;

"We join with member of Congress and all people of good will in demanding Nonlethal Technologies stop selling tear gas to Hong Kong which is being used indiscriminately on citizens involved in peaceful protests.



"With over 18,000 rounds of tear gas fired, Nonlethal Technologies is creating a massive humanitarian and environmental crisis in Hong Kong. We will work passionately with Congress to ensure 'The PROTECT Hong Kong Act' passes and American companies will no longer be allowed to export technology to Hong Kong that will harm innocent lives."

For more information or interviews

Call Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



Rev. Patrick Mahoney at: 540.538.4741



SOURCE Christian Defense Coalition



CONTACT: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741

