Mission of Hope Expands Ministry to Guatemala

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Mission of Hope announced today they have accepted the leadership and stewardship of El Faro, a Christian ministry on the east coast of Guatemala. Mission trip participants can now serve in Guatemala and help expand the ministry that has been provided in the villages surrounding the 42-acre campus over the past 15 years.



Since 1998, Mission of Hope has been serving the people of Haiti and has grown into a multinational ministry partnering with local churches and leaders to provide education, medical care, meals, clean water, disaster relief, construction, and related services to hundreds of thousands of people each year.



While work continues in Haiti and around the Caribbean, God has opened a door for Mission of Hope to also serve the people of Central America. El Faro founders Phil and Nikki Ephraim approached Mission of Hope last year. Recent personal health issues had made it challenging to continue overseeing the ministry in Guatemala, so they began to pray, asking God to provide a way for the ministry to continue. "So quickly, He answered us and introduced us to Mission of Hope," said Nikki Ephraim.



"They offered to turn stewardship over to Mission of Hope as a way to carry on the work they started," explained Mission of Hope President Brad Johnson. "After much prayer, we have accepted the charge to continue to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child in Guatemala."



Groups and individuals can now book mission trips to Guatemala through Mission of Hope for 2020. "El Faro means 'the lighthouse' in Spanish," says Ephraim. "By joining with Mission of Hope, our hope and prayer is that God's light will shine into the lives of thousands more people in Guatemala in the years to come."



As an organization following Jesus Christ, Mission of Hope exists to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child. Through partnerships with local churches and indigenous organizations throughout Haiti, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, and Guatemala, Mission of Hope serves over 95,000 meals daily, impacts 62,600 students through education, and provides medical care to 150,000 people annually. Mission of Hope believes nations can be transformed one life at a time by focusing on healthy churches, healthy people, healthy schools and a healthy economy.



