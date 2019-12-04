Foreign Policy and National Security Expert Steve Yates Joins China Aid Team

Bob Fu (right) with Steve Yates (left). Credit: ChinaAid



Yates has spent decades working in the arenas of policy and government. He previously served at the National Security Agency and the White House as Deputy National Security Advisor to the former Vice President Dick Cheney. He now serves as the CEO of DC International Advisory.



Beginning December, he will now serve part time as Senior Advisor to the President of ChinaAid on international relations and government affairs.



"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to join the ChinaAid team to fight for religious freedom and rule of law in China," said ChinaAid's president, Dr. Bob Fu. "As a long time pro-freedom, accomplished expert on national security and foreign policy both within the U.S. and in the international arena, Steve's presence and advice will surely enhance our mission."



"It is an honor and privilege to associate with ChinaAid's outstanding professionals and important mission," Yates said. "This is a significant time of change in our national and international discourse on China. What a great opportunity to advance the cause of religious freedom!"



