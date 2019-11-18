Sports Minister Condemns Chick-fil-A's Pro-Homosexual Decision

4 Winds

Nov. 18, 2019

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 18, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Monday, Chick-fil-A said they will no longer donate to two Christian groups that have long opposed same-sex marriage.

The Chick-fil-A Foundation will no longer provide funding to The Salvation Army and to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

"We made multi-year commitments to both organizations and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018," a spokeswoman told Reuters. They instead will donate to causes centered around "education, homelessness and hunger."

Earlier this year, CEO Dan Cathy said that he promised his father he'd uphold Christian values and never open the chain's restaurants on Sundays.

Steve McConkey operates 4 WINDS, a Madison, Wisconsin worldwide ministry that stands up for Christian athletes.

"Chick-fil-A is a prosperous company that has been honored for standing up for Godly principles," states McConkey. "They obviously caved-in despite all the rhetoric that they did not.

"Greed and compromise is not a worldview to be proud of. All Christian sports organizations will face persecution as never before and corporate America has become cowards, desiring money over principle."

In 2003, McConkey started fighting against the International Olympic Committee for allowing transgenders in the Olympics. He was the only one who stood against this publicly.

From there, the transgender movement spread to state high schools, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, and the military. Steve has fought this LGBT agenda every step of the way.

McConkey suggested to Rasmussen polling that they should do a US polls on transgender athletes. The latest poll shows 51% oppose transgenders competing, 29% support, and 20% are undecided.

Also, 4 WINDS fights the Freedom From Religion atheists located in Madison, Wisconsin, located near 4 WINDS.

4 WINDS stands up worldwide for Christian athletes, plus provides news to discern the times through 4WindsUSA.com. Steve and Liz McConkey are the founders of 4 WINDS (1988) and Steve is the president. They started in world-class track and field ministries in 1981. Steve was a USA National Club Coach from 1982 through 1992, with athletes ranking eighty times. After ministering to world-class track and field athletes from 1981 through 2013, Steve started standing up worldwide for Christian athletes. They have worked through nine Olympics. Steve appears periodically on worldwide radio and graduated with honors from Western Kentucky University (Master of Science-Public Health) and Minnesota State University, Mankato (BS-Community Health).

