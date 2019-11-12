Prison Fellowship International Hires Kirstin Hark as Director of Major Gifts NEWS PROVIDED BY

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Prison Fellowship International (PFI) is pleased to announce the new appointment of Kirstin Hark as director of major gifts.



Hark brings 21 years of experience to PFI. She is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER(TM) Professional, with experience in investment management, tax, retirement, and estate planning. Hark earned her MBA from Regent University, where she also served as an adjunct professor with Regent School of Law.



Hark said, "I had been searching for a way to bring the financial planning profession directionally into the charitable and foundation universe and was thrilled when this door opened at Prison Fellowship International."



Hark will lead PFI in managing all major gifts activity, including developing proposals, coordinating events, and developing highly customized moves management plans for PFI donors.



"We're delighted to welcome Kirstin to the PFI family," says PFI CEO Andrew Corley. "Her past experience and knowledge will be a great addition to our major gifts team. Kirsten's appointment will deepen our relationships with donors and resource partners who are vital in helping fulfill our mission and vision of transforming the lives of prisoners, ex-prisoners, children of prisoners, and victims of crime through Jesus love."



About Prison Fellowship International:

Many people feel hopeless about broken prison systems. We have programs around the world that are proven to restore prisoners, help their families, and integrate them back into society—for good! For more information visit www.pfi.org.



