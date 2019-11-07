Prison Fellowship International Hires David Yerry as Principal Gifts Officer

Nov. 7, 2019

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Prison Fellowship International (PFI) is pleased to announce the new appointment of David Yerry as principal gifts officer.

Yerry brings 35 years of leadership experience in multiple ministry settings. As a ministry partner officer for Bethany International, he established a giving program from the ground up, developing a portfolio of over 300 individuals in less than three years. He worked with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association from 1995 to 2015, serving as vice president from 2009 to 2015. During this time, he led the organization in raising total giving in excess of $80 million.

"We're very excited to have David on board following a comprehensive search," says PFI CEO Andrew Corley. "His depth of experience, knowledge, and executive leadership capabilities will complement and strengthen our senior team and add to our determination to fulfill our mission and vision of caring for prisoners, ex-prisoners, children of prisoners, and victims of crime."

Yerry will lead PFI's efforts to develop a major gifts program that will help enable PFI to transform the lives of prisoners and their families around the world.

About Prison Fellowship International:

Many people feel hopeless about broken prison systems. We have programs around the world that are proven to restore prisoners, help their families, and integrate them back into society--for good! For more information visit www.pfi.org.

