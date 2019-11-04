Prison Fellowship International Rescues Children of Prisoners in Malawi

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Prison Fellowship International

Nov. 4, 2019

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- The quality of life for hundreds of children in Malawi is about to improve thanks to a new partnership agreement between Prison Fellowship International and Prison Fellowship Malawi. After a year of preparation, Prison Fellowship International's child sponsorship program launched in Malawi on November 1. The program commenced with the enrollment of the first 140 children, who will receive food, clothing, access to education, regular medical check-ups, and spiritual and emotional care.

There are millions of children around the world who have lost one or both parents to imprisonment. Many live in dire circumstances, struggling to live a normal, safe, healthy life while their parent--often the family's breadwinner--is behind bars. Some are forced to beg for food or must drop out of school to work in dangerous conditions. And many are stigmatized and discriminated against for being associated with a criminal.

Prison Fellowship International's child sponsorship program works in partnership with Prison Fellowship affiliates around the world to rescue, restore, and rebuild the lives of poor and vulnerable children of prisoners. The program ensures children have safe housing and protection from exploitation, and abuse, as well as proper nutrition, medical care, access to education, and the opportunity to develop emotional and spiritual strength. In addition, the program helps children maintain a relationship with their incarcerated parent, which is vital to their wellbeing.

"Prison Fellowship Malawi has been part of the Prison Fellowship International family for nearly 20 years, and their heart and passion for prisoners and their families is at the core of their organization," said Michele Leith, associate program manager at Prison Fellowship International. "Over the last five years, the child sponsorship program has grown to reaching nearly 6,000 children around the world. With Malawi as our newest program partner, we know that thousands of children who are currently hidden and wondering where their next meal will come from or afraid of what their future holds will be seen, known, and loved, and have a chance for a brighter future."

The child sponsorship program currently serves 5,716 children throughout Cambodia, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Malawi, Nepal, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Togo, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Over the next year, Prison Fellowship Malawi plans to expand care to 300 children of prisoners. And by 2024, Prison Fellowship International aims to expand the program to serve 800 children in Malawi. Visit pfi.org/malawi for more information or to sponsor a child from Malawi.

About Prison Fellowship International

Many people feel hopeless about broken prison systems. Prison Fellowship International has programs in prisons around the world that are proven to restore prisoners, help their families, and successfully integrate them back into the community… for good! For more, visit: pfi.org

Prison Fellowship Malawi

Prison Fellowship Malawi was founded in 2001 and is active in 30 of the country's prisons.

SOURCE Prison Fellowship International

CONTACT: Lindsey Frederick Beharry, 703-481-0000

Related Links

pfi.org

pfi.org/malawi