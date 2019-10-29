WCC Joins Calls for a Peaceful and Just Transition in Lebanon

Photo: Ivars Kupcis/WCCNEWS PROVIDED BYOct. 29, 2019GENEVE, Oct. 29, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- World Council of Churches (WCC) general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit expressed grave concern for people's rights and well-being in Lebanon.

Hundreds of thousands of people in all regions of the country have been gathering for nearly two weeks in peaceful and widespread anti-government protests. Recognizing the breadth and significance of the public mobilization, Prime Minister Saad Hariri has today announced that he will tender his resignation and that of the government.

"As a fellowship of churches, we believe that justice in all its forms - social, economic and political - remains central to life in any community," said Tveit. "The voice of the Lebanese people, their protest and their demands are a call for justice."

The WCC joined calls for decision-makers in the country to respect and honour the demands of the people. "Lebanon is a very important multi-religious nation, and its social cohesion, and its cultural and intellectual heritage, must remain a witness of peace, of hope and of communal unity in diversity."

Tveit continued: "Following Prime Minister Hariri’s announcement today, we pray for Lebanon, for its people, and for their security. May our Lord lead the country through peaceful transitions, based on dialogue, common discernment, and active participation of all stakeholders in shaping its future."

