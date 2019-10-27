The City of Meridian and Chamber of Commerce Welcome New Stanton Healthcare Clinic with Special Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Open House

Stanton Healthcare

Oct. 27, 2019

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Oct. 27, 2019 / Christian Newswire/ -- The ribbon cutting will take place on Monday, October 28 at 12:00 pm. Stanton is located at 2176 E. Franklin Road in Meridian, Idaho.

Stanton Healthcare is a life-affirming women's medical clinic that provides compassionate and quality medical care to women facing unexpected pregnancies.

The new Stanton clinic is located directly across the parking lot from the Planned Parenthood abortion center which provides the majority of abortions in Idaho.

Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd said, "I am so excited that Stanton is expanding into Meridian. I would encourage everyone in our community to stand with this incredible organization."

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton International, states, "We are honored and thrilled by this warm and enthusiastic welcome by the Meridian Chamber of Commerce. We are delighted to open Stanton Meridian in a city that embraces true choices when it comes to women's health care needs.

Sadly, women facing unexpected pregnancies are only offered one option at Planned Parenthood, and that is abortion. Planned Parenthood remains the largest abortion provider in the world.

Stanton provides compassionate, quality care at no cost to our clients. In our strategic location directly across from Planned Parenthood, people will have the opportunity to see what pro-woman health care looks like."

For more information or interviews, contact Brandi Swindell at 208.867.1307.

CONTACT: Brandi Swindell, 208-867-1307

