Food Fight



Global Institute For Transformation (GIFT)

Oct. 21, 2019



Oct. 21, 2019



It's a fight for hungry people here and around the world – including ~800 million of our brothers and sisters in Christ who go hungry globally. It's a fight for those who need to experience a tangible example of Christ's love right now. It's a fight for justice.



While many people don't have enough food to eat, Americans may spend as much as 400 million dollars on pumpkins to be used primarily as decorations. Most of these "decorations" (they're really FOOD!) get smashed or thrown out. (



But we can smash this trend of wasting food, by redirecting the money spent on pumpkin decorations toward feeding the hungry. Indeed, reducing food waste -- and making sure our God-given resources are used for the good of all -- really is a fight worth fighting!



Concerned people can simply make a donation to the Global Institute For Transformation® Great Pumpkin Food Fight!



This year, instead of wasting money on decorative, throw-away pumpkins, people can donate the cost of a pumpkin to feed those who are hungry. Or if they've already purchased a pumpkin as a decoration, they can match the amount paid with an equal donation to help the starving. (Or concerned parties can elect to give $10, $20 or more to help cut hunger.)



The funds will be distributed evenly between U.S. food pantries and a Global Institute For Transformation® (GIFT) program that's growing sweet potatoes in some of the poorest communities in the world, in Haiti, Malawi and Philippines.



People can join the fun by going to the Global Institute For Transformation (GIFT) website, and clicking on The Great Pumpkin Food Fight visual to make a tax-deductible donation.



GIFT's website is:



SOURCE Global Institute For Transformation (GIFT)



CONTACT: Tim Maurer, 402-212-7973,



https://www.institutefortransformation.org



