Orchard Hosted the First Do Good Challenge

The event featured more than 100 challenges, and teams earned points for each challenge they completed. During the event, many teams were found at the Peachtree Battle Starbucks where over $60 of coffee was bought for others in just a few hours. One team that spent time at a local animal shelter was even inspired to adopt a dog.



The Do Good Challenge was created to show people some of the ways that they can do good on a daily basis. When one person takes the time to show appreciation, or listen to someone else's story, or make someone laugh, it creates a ripple effect that has the power to heal our community. Event participant Jordan Lively shared, "The Do Good Challenge inspired me to see how easy it is to make a difference all while having fun with my friends!"



Orchard will use the more than $45,000 given to provide consulting, training and funding to over 30 community-based initiatives that "do good" every day of the year. These initiatives address causes that include abuse recovery, suicide prevention, childhood hunger, prison outreach, mentoring and tutoring in low-income communities, human trafficking, and more!



We want to thank our sponsors Keefe, Bruyette, and Woods - A Stifel Company, CenterState Bank, Ameris Bank, Synovus, Judy Burge, Marbury Rainer, The Anne and Chad Zimmerman Family, Linda Decker, and RSUI for leading this effort to Do Good!



About Orchard:

Orchard is a local non-profit that inspires and equips people to demonstrate the love of Jesus in their communities by providing training and support to community initiatives and small non-profits. Each year, Orchard helps more than 30 Partners serve 23,000+ people by feeding the hungry, mentoring children, reuniting families, fighting human trafficking and more.



For more information, contact Abigail Dixon at (404) 400-3382 or via email at



