Webinar to Call America's Retirees to 'Live With Eternal Purpose' Bruce Bruinsma - leader of 'The Retirement Reformation' - seeks to launch new wave of missions-driven seniors; free webinar Oct. 24





CALLING AMERICA'S RETIREES: Bruce Bruinsma, founder of the Retirement Reformation - a movement to reboot America's retirement culture and stir seniors to 'live with eternal purpose' - will conduct a free webinar on Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. ET. Register at www.retirementreformation.org/webinar.



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Retirement Reformation

Oct. 17, 2019



ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- The leader of a radical movement that aims to reboot America's retirement culture and stir seniors to 'live with eternal purpose' will lead a free webinar on Oct. 24.



The webinar - at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 24 - is titled Retirement Reformation: Finding Freedom with Faith… A Better Way to Experience the Final (and Best) Decades of Your Life. The webinar is open to everyone and free registration is at www.retirementreformation.org/webinar.



Bruce Bruinsma, author of The Retirement Reformation published by WestBow Press, will lead the 45-minute webinar, followed by a question-and-answer session.



"This free webinar will get individual seniors and ministry leaders excited about the potential for a 'retirement reformation' in their own communities and churches," said Bruinsma, a 77-year-old veteran financial adviser.



Bruinsma launched the faith-based Retirement Reformation movement (www.retirementreformation.org) as a counter-punch to the typical view of retirement as a time for leisure and self-indulgence.



So far, more than 1,500 people have signed the online Retirement Reformation Manifesto, a charter and pledge to action and service for Christian seniors.



Seeking Purpose Over 'Paradise Now'

"After a lifetime of work, the thought of a life of 'doing nothing' can seem like paradise," said Bruinsma. "But I believe most people have it all wrong, and they're missing wonderful opportunities to serve God in their later years when they could be most effective."



The Retirement Reformation challenges people to pursue God's plan for their golden years, cautioning against "the lure of doing nothing," and explaining that most people approach retirement with "dreams about what they are free from, not what they are free to do."



With people living longer, America's retirees can expect to live another 20-30 years in their post-working stage of life – potentially decades for active missions service, and sharing their wisdom with younger people.



"God wants you to use all your experiences as he prepares you for something new and exciting you can do today and tomorrow," Bruinsma said. "This free webinar is your time to find out what this assignment is."



Retirement Reformation (www.retirementreformation.org) was founded to help Christians approach retirement as an opportunity to worship and serve God in new ways, sharing their wisdom, experience and resources. It also assists churches and organizations in maximizing the gifts of a largely untapped constituency by equipping older members and supporters for active involvement in ministry.



SOURCE Retirement Reformation



CONTACT: Ty Mays, 770-256-8710, tmays@inchristcommunications.com



Share Tweet