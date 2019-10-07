Tim Tebow Foundation Announces OneShare Health as a New Night to Shine Global Partner

Oct. 7, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- With an estimated 110,000 honored guests expected to attend the foundation's annual Night to Shine prom next February, the Tim Tebow Foundation is honored to announce OneShare Health as a new global partner equally committed to celebrating people with special needs.

"The support of OneShare Health, in addition to our other partners, is such a blessing," said Tim Tebow, founder and chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation. "Their passion to change the world by loving others and serving with us by celebrating thousands of people with special needs is truly humbling."

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God's love, for people with special needs. The fifth annual event held this past February 8thcelebrated more than 100,000 guests with special needs through the support of over 200,000 volunteers in 655 host churches spread across all 50 states and 24 countries, all on one incredible night.

"We are thrilled to share the awesome power of our vibrant Christian membership in support of the Tim Tebow Foundation's efforts," said Alex Cardona, CEO of OneShare Health. "At OneShare Health, our goal is to directly support the missions of non-profits that align with our Statement of Beliefs, and that increase our ability to share the warmth of God's love."

Alongside the foundation's current Night to Shine Global Partner, ARS/Rescue Rooter, now in their fourth year of a multi-year agreement, the investment of a second global partner comes at a key time. TTF's vision is for Night to Shine to one day reach every nation, town and village. With the tremendous growth of this worldwide movement each year, the commitment by OneShare Health is critical to ensuring that the foundation is able to continue saying "yes" to churches who apply to host Night to Shine with a heart to welcome, celebrate and honor people with special needs and their families.

In addition, as the reach and impact of Night to Shine continues to increase with each passing year, so has the need for churches worldwide to extend their individual prom nights into year-round ministries. To that end, the foundation recently launched Shine On, a ministry dedicated to connecting new and growing special needs programs within local churches to world-class faith-based resources that train, guide, and support churches as they serve their local community of people with special needs. In addition to their support of Night to Shine, OneShare has also stepped up to fund the launch of this new program that will compliment Night to Shine by empowering churches to embrace and support families of children who have special needs throughout the year.

Foundation President Steve Biondo also recently welcomed OneShare to the TTF family with the following words, "We are overjoyed to welcome OneShare Health into a global partnership of spreading Faith, Hope, and Love across the world. OneShare is a like-minded and like-hearted organization, committed to making a difference in the lives of those they serve, and motivated by a deep love for Jesus. Their investment in us allows us to expand both our Night to Shine and Shine Onministries. In partnership with OneShare, we will be able to bring more people into the fight for those who can't fight for themselves. We humbly look forward to serving together and impacting lives around the world."

ABOUT THE TIM TEBOW FOUNDATION

The Tim Tebow Foundation was founded in 2010 with a mission of bringing Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. The mission is fulfilled through seven main outreach initiatives: Night to Shine, the W15H Program, Timmy's Playrooms, Orphan Care & Prevention, Adoption Aid, Tebow CURE Hospital, and Shine On. For more information on the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org

ABOUT ONESHARE HEALTH

One Share Health is a non-insurance medical cost-sharing ministry providing a unique, affordable, ACA-exempt path to healthcare. Their mission is to inspire healthier communities, using Scriptural principles to connect people of similar faiths in a quality healthcare-sharing ministry. Their core value is the Biblical imperative of giving to and serving others.

