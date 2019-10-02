FBCLG to Host Free Benefit Concert Featuring Jazz Artist Ben Tankard



First Baptist Church of Lincolns Gardens

The Godfather of Gospel Jazz, Ben Tankard, will be the guest artist for the benefit concert. Tankard is known for his top-selling music in gospel jazz. He has produced a variety of gospel projects and served as an Executive Vice President at Tribute Records. Tankard got his start during a turning point in his life. He found himself in a state of depression after suffering a knee injury after he was drafted by the NBA. After visiting a life-changing church service, Tankard instantly found a new love in playing the keyboard and organ. He later went on to create many albums of instrumental gospel music and has worked with a variety of gospel artists to date.



Rev. Dr. DeForest, B. Soaries, Jr., Senior Pastor of FBCLG and CEO/Founder of the dfree® Global Foundation, has begun the funding for The Children's Library in Ghana through the dfree® Global Foundation. Currently the library is being furnished and supplied with books, but there are still needs to be met to complete this project. The Kyebi Children's Library will officially open on Saturday, October 12, 2019.



"The future of Africa depends on the education of the people. An entire region in Ghana will be served, empowered and uplifted by this library. We are honored to serve in this manner and look forward to an evening of Jazz with Ben Tankard," said Dr. Soaries.



The benefit concert is open to all. Free tickets are available at the church office located at 727 Franklin Blvd., Suite 3, Somerset, New Jersey or in the Faith Action Bookstore located at 771 Somerset Street, Somerset, New Jersey.



About First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens (FBCLG)

Founded in 1937, First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens is a vibrant community-focused, multi-cultural and historical African-American church rooted in Baptist doctrine and is located in the Somerset section of Franklin Township, NJ. The church's motto is "Faith in Action." FBCLG bears witness to the gospel of Jesus Christ for spiritual, educational, economic and community transformation. For more information, visit



