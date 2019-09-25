WCC Gravely Concerned for West Papua



Village in Sentani lake near Jayapura in Papua province. Photo: Norman Voss/WCC

NEWS PROVIDED BY

World Council of Churches

Sept. 25, 2019



GENEVE, Sept. 25, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- The World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit is gravely concerned by the deteriorating situation in West Papua (the Indonesian provinces of Papua and Papua Barat), especially in light of reports from church partners in the territory that peaceful anti-racism demonstrations by Papuan students have been attacked with lethal force by Indonesian military forces and armed settler militias.

Tveit said "We call upon the government of President Joko Widodo to stop the violence and human rights abuses against indigenous Papuans by Indonesian military forces and militias," he added "and to ensure national and international humanitarian access to Wamena and other affected areas as a matter of urgency."

WCC Executive Committee expresses concern, solidarity for West Papua (WCC press release 27 May 2019)



SOURCE World Council of Churches



CONTACT: Media Office +41 79 507 6363, media@wcc-coe.org



Related Links



www.oikoumene.org/press



