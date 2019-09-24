Kairos Prison Ministry Named '2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit' by GreatNonprofits Award based on Outstanding Online Reviews



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc.

Sept. 24, 2019



DEBARY, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. ("Kairos"), a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, announced today that it has been named a "2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.



Kairos Prison Ministry's mission is to share the transforming love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ to impact the hearts and lives of incarcerated men, women, and youth, as well as their families, to become loving and productive citizens of their communities. Kairos achieves this mission with prisoners and their families through three programs: Kairos Inside, for incarcerated men and women; Kairos Outside, for female relatives/friends of the incarcerated; and Kairos Torch, for incarcerated youth. The programs result in an improved prison living environment, reduced recidivism after leaving prison, safer communities, and healed families based on personal transformations. Recent studies have shown that recidivism rates can be reduced by up to 50%.



"We are honored to be named a Top-Rated Nonprofit for the third year in a row in 2019," says Evelyn Lemly, CEO. "We are grateful for our accomplishments this year, including touching the lives of more than 28,000 persons impacted by incarceration."



"Kairos Prison Ministry is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community," said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, "Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Kairos."



GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid. The complete list of 2019 Top Rated Nonprofits can be found at:

https://greatnonprofits.org/awards/browse/Campaign:Year2019



About GreatNonprofits

GreatNonprofits is the leading site for donors and volunteers to find stories and ratings of nonprofits. Stories on the site influence 30 million donation decisions a year. Visit www.greatnonprofits.org for more information.



About Kairos Prison Ministry

Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. is a lay-led, interdenominational Christian ministry in which men and women volunteers bring Christ's love and forgiveness to prisoners and their families through three programs: Kairos Inside, for incarcerated men and women; Kairos Outside, for female relatives/friends of the incarcerated; and Kairos Torch, for incarcerated youth. From simple beginnings as a short course in Christianity inside a Florida prison in 1976, Kairos has grown to serve more than 500 prisons and communities in 10 countries and 37 states. Each year, more than 30,000 volunteers donate 3 million hours of service with an estimated dollar value of $36 million. To learn more, visit www.kairosprisonministry.org.



SOURCE Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc.



CONTACT: Becky Dotson, Chief Operating Officer, 407-629-4948, becky@kpmi.org



Related Links



www.kairosprisonministry.org



www.greatnonprofits.org



Share Tweet