Nonprofit Announces its 9th Annual Music Awards Concert Gala and This Year Recognizes Community Excellence The Excellence in Music Academy and Awards Concert Gala Celebrates Partners Committed to Arts Diversity and Inclusion

Sept. 5, 2019



Among those to be awarded are D.C. Department of Parks and Planning and D.C. Department of Aging and Community Living. Additionally, awardees include Tracy Morgan, R.N. Horton's Funeral Service, The True Vine Center, House of Jams, Native Productions, and Divine Concept Group, Inc.



The awardees will be honored during The Academy's Concert Gala on Saturday, October 12, 2019, beginning at 6 o'clock in the evening. The celebration, at THEARC Theatre, 1901 Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, Washington, D.C. will pay tribute to "Community Excellence." During the event, senior guests and fans of independent music will delight in performances by national and local artist talent of all genres.



Henry Harris, an educator, music industry subject expert and former President of the Stellar Awards Gospel Music Academy Advisory Board is the founder and executive director of the Excellence In Music Academy. Harris explains the organization's relativity to inclusion and diversity. "Music transcends to all, regardless of barriers, to offer a sense of all-embracing. These are really great times when the culture of today's society; those attentive to the social inclusiveness of senior citizens, meets our Community Excellence Award." During this celebration, seniors in attendance will be honored. Annually, a VIP Liaison ensures seniors are prioritized and have access to needs, which may, physically, be outside of their grasp. This, to eliminate barriers seniors may face.



For more information about The Excellence In Music Academy and Concert Gala, visit



ABOUT D.C. Department of Aging and Community Living - https://dcoa.dc.gov/agency/department-aging-and-community-living



ABOUT D.C. Parks and Recreation - https://dpr.dc.gov/



ABOUT Tracy Morgan - CEO of the Tracy Morgan Radio Show. It is syndicated on Rejoice Musical Soul Food Radio. Morgan is the operations program director at WBBP Radio in Memphis, Tennessee.



ABOUT Excellence In Music Awards and Academy - Est. 2011. The Academy's platform is a subsidiary of Strategic Music Partnerships (



CONTACT: Alecia Jones, Celebrity Publicist,

301-741-7040 Mobile,

301-567-5349,



