Gospel for Asia Report Cites Literacy as 'Miracle Cure' to Reduce Poverty for Women 'Power of literacy education' brings change and hope on World Literacy Day

FREED TO READ: To mark International Literacy Day, Sept. 8, mission agency Gospel for Asia (GFA, www.gfa.org) today cited literacy as a "miracle cure" to release women from poverty. Special report available at https://www.gfa.org/press/illiteracy.



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Gospel for Asia

Sept. 4, 2019



WILLS POINT, Texas, Sept. 4, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- With more than 250 million women in Asia unable to read or write, faith-based mission agency Gospel for Asia (GFA, www.gfa.org) today cited literacy as a "miracle cure" to release women from poverty.



To mark International Literacy Day, Sunday, Sept. 8, the humanitarian organization located in Texas announced it was publishing a new report titled "Literacy: One of the Great Miracle Cures." The report is available at https://www.gfa.org/press/illiteracy.



"Across Asia today, hundreds of millions of people — especially girls and women – live in extreme poverty with the humiliation of not being able to write their own name," said GFA founder Dr. K.P. Yohannan. "We aim to change that — and give girls and women the gift of literacy in the love of Christ."



Across Asia, GFA-supported national workers are teaching thousands of girls and women to read and write, holding classes in cities and villages.



"Every day, our workers witness the power of literacy education to bring change, hope and a better future to individuals and to communities," Yohannan said. "Literacy is truly a miracle cure."



Expanding Opportunities

Literacy has a "tremendous power," Yohannan said, "enabling people to participate fully in society and improve their livelihoods. By God's grace, we are reducing poverty, improving families' health and nutrition, and expanding their opportunities."



Kaavya, a woman suffering from leprosy, fulfilled a lifelong dream when she learned to read at the age of 64. GFA-supported workers visited Kaavya in the leprosy colony and invited her to a literacy class.



"I learned not only reading and writing, but also good habits," she said. "I will not lose heart because now I can read."



Women make up more than two-thirds of the world's 796 million illiterate people, reports UN Women, a United Nations agency. And, according to World Population Review, there are 7.7 billion people in the world today — meaning one in every 10 people cannot read or write.



Literacy: Immeasurable Gift

"To be able to read and write is a gift of immeasurable worth," said Yohannan, whose mission has served the poor and marginalized in Asia for 40 years.



GFA helps provide literacy education through a network of national workers across Asia, and through the Bridge of Hope child sponsorship program that currently supports more than 70,000 children.



Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2019, Gospel for Asia (GFA, www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based mission agency, bringing vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially to those who have yet to hear the "good news" of Jesus Christ. In GFA's latest yearly report, this included more than 70,000 sponsored children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,000 clean water wells drilled, over 11,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 200,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. For all the latest news, visit our Press Room at https://press.gfa.org/news.



SOURCE Gospel for Asia



CONTACT: Gregg Wooding, 972-567-7660, gwooding@inchristcommunications.com



Share Tweet