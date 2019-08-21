Young Leaders Conference (YLC) Pays Off 1.5 Million Dollars in Medical Debt for Over 1,200 Underserved Families in Atlanta Area YLC Featured 2020 Presidential Candidates, Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), Mayor Jack Longino, Rev. Al Sharpton and More, Who Addressed Over 5,000 Young Global Leaders



ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- A powerful and impactful Young Leaders Conference (YLC) 2019, was recently held in Atlanta, GA. at the Georgia International Convention Center, welcoming over 5,000 millennial emerging leaders from 49 states and 22 countries. The three-day conference, presented by Elder Mark Moore, Jr., & The Moore Group Enterprises, LLC, hosted emerging global leaders and visionaries with a desire to grow in the areas of ministry, media and the marketplace.



One of the many highlights of the conference came in the form of a powerful speech by Rep. John Lewis, followed by a major announcement in front of thousands of energized attendees. Mark Moore, Jr., Founder of YLC shared with the thousands in attendance that the organization has purchased over 1.5 Million Dollars of medical debt to help over 1,200 families who are on or below the poverty line and on the verge of bankruptcy in the metro Atlanta area. This will allow the families' medical debt to be canceled, as a result of YLC's generous donation through a non profit organization that specializes in purchasing debt.



"We've done a lot of research to find out how YLC and our ministry can leave a footprint in the world outside of the sanctuary. We found that, in Atlanta alone, there are millions of dollars of medical debt for people at or below the poverty line - which is also the #1 cause of bankruptcy in the country. This debt payoff is bigger than the church, but it's a move to make a real impact, give back, and help families we don't even know. We want to impact the entire world, and we will, but we will start with our community right here in Atlanta. From hosting Presidential Candidates & global thought leaders to announcing this debt relief, it's all part of our initiative to provide tools to those looking for the resources needed to create positive change in our world," stated Mark Moore, Jr., Founder of YLC.



YLC also hosted compelling discussions with 2020 Presidential Candidates including; Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julián Castro and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who were all well received by the audience. Topics discussed included; their plans for the direction of our country and their vision for the future, their plans for engaging Black voters and churchgoers, their stance on healthcare, gun violence, mass incarceration, immigration and other key issues. The event was covered live on CNN, NBC and MSNBC.

In addition, YLC 2019 also featured Grammy award winners, multi-millionaire business coaches, megachurch pastors and industry executives including; Rev. Al Sharpton, Bishop Marvin Sapp, Pastor E. Dewey Smith, Ivy McGregor, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Bishop Noel Jones, Dr. Jamal Bryant, Bishop Jason Nelson, Pastor Keion Henderson, Pastor John Hannah, KevOnStage, Kimberly Jones-Pothier in addition to many more.



Beginning with only 50 registrants in 2012, YLC has grown to host a network of more than 5,000 leaders spanning from 49 states and 22 countries. It is more than a conference YLC is an experience consisting of more than 40 sessions, clinics and panels on current relevant important topics. The Atlanta City Council also presented a proclamation naming August 16, 2019, Young Leader Conference Day in the city of Atlanta. Next year's conference will be held on August 13-15 in Atlanta.



YLC 2019 was sponsored by, title sponsor, WHOOP TRIGGERZ, in addition to, THE WORD Network, Chase Bank, Elan Media Group, Givelify and many others.



