Tim Tebow Celebrates 32nd Birthday with Goal to Fund 150 Life-Changing Surgeries at The Tebow CURE Hospital

Tim Tebow Foundation

Aug. 12, 2019 Aug. 12, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- In celebration of his 32nd birthday, Tim Tebow has decided to forego well wishes and gifts in an effort to change lives of less-fortunate children in the Philippines.

The idea first came to Tim in 2018, when he first launched his 31 for 31 campaign in celebration of his 31st birthday with a goal to fund 31 life-changing surgeries. The fundraiser blew past its goal and ended up raising more than $123,000, of which 100% went straight to the Tebow CURE Hospital to help provide care for children who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford it.

Tim and the Tim Tebow Foundation have decided to up the ante in 2019.

"Without us, these kids in the Philippines wouldn't be helped, and wouldn't receive the life-changing care they need," shared Tim Tebow, Founder & Chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation. "I would love to celebrate 32 years of life by helping kids in their darkest hour of need. That is a true celebration! For my 32nd birthday, my goal is to fund 150 life-changing surgeries for kids at the Tebow CURE Hospital, and we can make that happen by coming together to raise $150,000 - $1,000 per life-changing surgery. I'm so excited to celebrate together and join as one team so we can change lives for the better!"

Tim Tebow and his foundation will be utilizing the powerful Facebook fundraising platform, as well as Instagram Stories, which allows donors and supporters to not only contribute to the cause financially, but it empowers them to engage their friends, family and network to bring even more awareness to the campaign.

"The Tebow CURE Hospital was built and operates on the foundation of a great partnership between the Tim Tebow Foundation and CURE International. Since opening in December 2014, we have had over 17,000 patient visits, performed more than 3,300 surgeries, and have witnessed over 4,000 faith expressions. This work is only possible because of the support our partners provide. We thank the Tim Tebow Foundation for their investment in God's Kingdom and for their heart of service for the children we get to see on a daily basis. These children have lives transformed, physically and spiritually, because of the commitment and partnership of the Tim Tebow Foundation," shared Michael Hulland, Executive Director of CURE International

Children arrive at the Tebow CURE Hospital, which specializes in orthopedic surgeries, with conditions like cleft lip, clubfoot, bowed legs, untreated burns, and hydrocephalus and they leave healed not only physically, but spiritually as well.

The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. That mission is being fulfilled every day through the foundation's seven areas of outreach, including W15H, Timmy's Playrooms, Orphan Care, Adoption Aid, the Tebow CURE Hospital, Team Tebow and Night to Shine. For more information on the Tim Tebow Foundation, please visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.

CURE International is a Christian health care network that operates charitable hospitals and programs in 14 countries worldwide where patients experience the life-changing message of God's love for them, receiving surgical treatment regardless of gender, religion, or ethnicity. Since our founding in 1996, CURE hospitals have performed more than 205,000 procedures, more than 190,000 children have expressed faith in Jesus, and surgeons trained by CURE have performed more than 13,000 procedures to treat hydrocephalus and spina bifida. For more information, visit www.cure.org

