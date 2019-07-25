SouthCoast Alliance Statement on Jeffrey Epstein SouthCoast Alliance and its Members, Condemn the Actions of All Individuals in Recent News Stories Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking Minors NEWS PROVIDED BY

SouthCoast Alliance

July 25, 2019



HOUSTON, July 25, 2019



As members of the film industry and related community, we are very disturbed by the recent allegations in the news. We invite others to join us in condemning human trafficking practices where ever they may be perpetrated, and we urge everyone in the Hollywood community to stand with us and call out all those who are in positions of authority who are abusing power. We as faith and inspirational leaders, producers, directors, and filmmaking professionals want to shine a light on the issues of sexual exploitation and stand side by side with our colleagues to bring much needed change to the way business is done in every sector of entertainment, business, politics, and our community.



SouthCoast Alliance Members:

Simon Swart (Nthiba Pictures)

Jackelyn Viera Iloff (Starlighter Films and Entertainment)

Joe Battaglia (Renaissance Communications)

Jonathan Bock (Gracehill Media)

Cindy Bond (Mission Pictures)

Jerald Broussard (Growth Advisors Int'l)

Bobby Downes (Christian Cinema)

Jon Erwin (Kingdom Studios)

Jerilyn Esquibel (Kingdom Studios)

Paul Lauer (Motive Entertainment)

Claire Yorita Lee (Writer)

Sammy Oriti (Producer, Music Composer)

Pat Patterson (Actress, Producer)

Shari Rigby (Actress, Producer, Writer)

Mark Shaw (Shaw Entertainment Group)

Joan Tankersley (FiveKey Collective)

Brian Wells (Producer, Writer)



About NTB pictures: NTB is a global media company with offices in Johannesburg, SA and Los Angeles, CA. We establish talent and leading studio partners to finance, develop, produce, market, and distribute films for the U.S market and beyond.



About Starlighter Films and Entertainment LLC: StarLighter primarily develops and produces inspirational films. The company handles various aspects of marketing and distribution for films in the U.S., and internationally. Company was founded in 2018 to develop projects that inspire audiences around the world. The company is based in Houston, Texas and Los Angeles.



About SouthCoast Alliance: SouthCoast is a coalition of film industry leaders who support fellow filmmakers in the development of artistically and financially successful inspirational entertainment, and engage in constructive bridge-building dialogue about faith, inspiration, and filmmaking with industry leaders from the secular and religious sectors.



SOURCE SouthCoast Alliance



CONTACT: 713-254-2284,



