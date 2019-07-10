Family in Taiwan Faces Grave Danger -- Their Family is Only One Week Away from Being Imprisoned and Tortured



Photo: Liao Qiang (in black) and Ren Ruiting (right) with three of their four other escaped family members.

July 10, 2019



MIDLAND, Texas, July 10, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- When Liao Qiang and his family of six arrived in Taiwan last week, it's because it was their only option for keeping their children safe.



The family, which is affiliated with Early Rain Covenant Church, has been under constant surveillance from the Chinese authorities ever since a December crackdown on the church left more than 150 church members in police custody.



For their 23 year-old daughter, Ren Ruiting, this meant that she couldn't even leave the house without informing authorities of her whereabouts; if she failed to do so, she was told her safety could not be guaranteed.



Terrified, the family fled to Taiwan last week, where they had received visas…but only for 15 days. Now, they face the ultimate crisis: Taiwan does not have a refugee law, and if they do not find a country that will accept them as refugees, they will be forced to return to the place where they have been persecuted, where they will undoubtedly be imprisoned and tortured.



ChinaAid is asking for help to assist this family and others persecuted by the Chinese government



Their lives are in your hands.



