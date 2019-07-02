Carlos and Rosemarie Evans: The Inspiring Story of a Wounded Warrior and Enduring Love

July 2, 2019



Like many others, after 9/11, Carlos yearned to do his part to serve his country and joined the Marines. During his fourth deployment, Carlos stepped on an IED. As a result, he lost both legs and his left hand. As his fellow Marines attended to him outside of camp in Afghanistan, Carlos' fight for his life was just beginning. For the next two years, he and his wife, Rosemarie, went through the rehabilitation process together. As a nurse and mother of two young children, Rosemarie was used to caring for people, but the task of taking care of her triple-amputee husband brought new challenges every day.



"Before leaving to go to Afghanistan, Carlos and I talked about what should I expect if I saw the Marines at the front door, but we never talked about him coming back home seriously injured," Rosemarie shares. "We didn't expect that and weren't aware of how many service members were injured in the war. When I stepped into Bethesda Hospital, it was eye opening to see how many wounded service members came back and how many families were affected."



In addition to his limb loss, Carlos faced PTSD and developed an addiction to painkillers. Unlike the majority of marriages put under similar strain, Carlos and Rosemarie stayed together. With the help of family, friends, and—most importantly—a strong faith, they've built a solid marriage and discovered a ministry they never expected.



Their story, which began in devastation, has turned into one that draws in and lifts up more people than they could have dreamed. Not only will disabled veterans and their loved ones find help in reading "Standing Together," their journey also speaks to those who long for stronger marriages, care for loved ones with disabilities, or are facing a new normal in their own lives.



