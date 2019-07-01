Dominican Sisters of Mary Respond to Continuous Requests to Share Community More Widely
Announcing Launch of New Global Platform 'LED' to Include State of the Art Studios
July 1, 2019
/ -- Dominican Sisters of Mary announce the launch of new global platform, Lumen Ecclesiae Digital:
WHAT-
Lumen Ecclesiae Digital--or 'LED'-- is a new digital community/platform created as a response to many requests for a share in the beautiful and joyous life of the Dominican Sisters of Mary. The Sisters cannot be everywhere physically, but through Lumen Ecclesiae Digital, and her literary print counterpart, Lumen Ecclesiae Press
, the Sisters hope to present audio and visual opportunities to engage with uplifting and fruitful content, which will be presented on one main website portal called GoLEDigital.org
WHEN-
The platform will launch July 1, 2019 to coincide with the opening of their multi-media studio facility. WHERE-
From Ann Arbor, Michigan – the Sisters have accepted the invitation of hearts and souls from all corners of the world, who have sought a deeper connection to their community. From this web address hub
- are several different opportunities to connect with Beauty, Truth and Goodness through the areas of Education, Vocations and Culture. WHY-
Walking in the footsteps of St. Dominic (spiritually, physically and now electronically), Lumen Ecclesiae Digital provides a much deeper ability to take part in St. Dominic's original vision of 'Lumen Ecclesiae' which means "Light of the Church." Thus, their studio was providentially built as a means to provide the Sisters with the ability to launch this new mission within their larger vocation.HOW-
To accomplish the task, the Sisters recruited entertainment industry veterans Kevin and Monica Fitzgibbons (decades long executives of Sony and DreamWorks-SKG respectively- and more recently DeMontfort/AimHigher). From there, a team was assembled to create a state-of-the-art physical studio facility as well as the newly launched GoLEDigital.org in order to bring the Sisters' formative materials into deliverable content.WHO-
About Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist:
The Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist were canonically established in 1997 and have joyfully taken their messages of faith to the modern world through education, vocations and culture, to name a few of their outreaches. 2017 marked their 20thAnniversary. Beginning with four foundresses, they have now grown to over 135 Sisters with an average age of 32, they teach in preschool through college all over the United States; their Motherhouse is located in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They also serve as librarians at the North America Seminary in Rome. Their multi-media Disciple of Christ, Education in Virtue
series can be found online, in schools, businesses and households the world over, and has been turned into a cinematic mini-series as well as a professional development series.
In 2018, as a natural next frontier following the 'Education in Virtue' program, the Sisters launched Lumen Ecclesiae Press
, their publishing entity.
Also an answer to requests to share an inside view to their mysterious life and vocation to Jesus through Mary, by popular demand, a beautiful book with a much needed guide to vocation discernment entitled And Mary's Yes Continues
is now available on Lumen Ecclesiae Press.
The Sisters rang in 2019, by opening a new large convent in Georgetown, Texas. A result of their miraculous explosion of vocations, the new convent, currently in phase one with space for 56 Sisters, will ultimately accommodate up to 115 new Sisters, in addition to their existing Motherhouse and other smaller convents.
For More About Dominican Sisters of Mary and Lumen Ecclesiae Digital:www.SistersofMary.com www.GOLEDigital.org
