150,000 Children and Adults Being Reached for Christ in Sudanese Refugee Camps

Child Evangelism Fellowship

June 26, 2019



WARRENTON, Mo., June 26, 2019 /



Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) national workers also fled for their lives, some not even able to carry any personal belongings. For the first three months, they tried to settle their families and find their co-workers in different camps. Once gathered, they discussed what to do. Rather than hunker down in this desperate situation, they determined to look for what God would do if they carried on their ministry.



What happened next is an amazing story which has the potential to turn the entire country of South Sudan into a Christian nation upon the refugees' return home. Children's ministry expanded into adult training and now tens of thousands are equipped with the good news to heal their war-torn country. Where the South Sudanese national missionaries once had limited access to the population before the exodus, they are now able to hold massive evangelistic meetings in the camps, and God is doing a miraculous work in wounded hearts.



This week (6/24-28) a CEF camera crew is capturing testimonial footage at the refugee camps in Uganda. CEF Corporate Communications is scheduling radio interview opportunities during the months of July and August. By request, HD video programs of different lengths will be available starting July 26th. Send your request now for the length you desire.



Inspire your audience with how God will enable believers to use a difficult situation for good.



Child Evangelism Fellowship is an international, nonprofit, Christian ministry that has been teaching the Bible to children since 1937. CEF has 400 offices in the USA and is organized in most nations of the world, with over 3,500 paid staff and hundreds of thousands of volunteers. In its last ministry year, CEF ministered to over 25 million children in its face-to-face teaching ministries.



SOURCE Child Evangelism Fellowship



CONTACT: Lydia Kaiser, 636-456-4321 ext 1339,



Related Links



https://www.cefonline.com/



Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYJune 26, 2019WARRENTON, Mo., June 26, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- South Sudan is the world's newest country (2011), but it's not faring well. In 2013, civil war broke out. In 2015, the fighting became so severe that now over two million people have fled into neighboring countries, including Uganda to the south. Over one million have been living in squalor in various refugee camps in Uganda, 65% under the age of 18.Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) national workers also fled for their lives, some not even able to carry any personal belongings. For the first three months, they tried to settle their families and find their co-workers in different camps. Once gathered, they discussed what to do. Rather than hunker down in this desperate situation, they determined to look for what God would do if they carried on their ministry.What happened next is an amazing story which has the potential to turn the entire country of South Sudan into a Christian nation upon the refugees' return home. Children's ministry expanded into adult training and now tens of thousands are equipped with the good news to heal their war-torn country. Where the South Sudanese national missionaries once had limited access to the population before the exodus, they are now able to hold massive evangelistic meetings in the camps, and God is doing a miraculous work in wounded hearts.This week (6/24-28) a CEF camera crew is capturing testimonial footage at the refugee camps in Uganda. CEF Corporate Communications is scheduling radio interview opportunities during the months of July and August. By request, HD video programs of different lengths will be available starting July 26th. Send your request now for the length you desire.Inspire your audience with how God will enable believers to use a difficult situation for good.Child Evangelism Fellowship is an international, nonprofit, Christian ministry that has been teaching the Bible to children since 1937. CEF has 400 offices in the USA and is organized in most nations of the world, with over 3,500 paid staff and hundreds of thousands of volunteers. In its last ministry year, CEF ministered to over 25 million children in its face-to-face teaching ministries.SOURCE Child Evangelism FellowshipCONTACT: Lydia Kaiser, 636-456-4321 ext 1339, lydia.kaiser@cefonline.com Related Links