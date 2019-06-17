Coptic Solidarity Announces 10th Anniversary Conference in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Coptic Solidarity's 10th Annual Conference will be hosted in Washington, D.C. on June 20-21, 2019 and will focus on Egypt's Copts: Prospects of Equality in a Radicalized Society. This leading policy event brings together top legislators, academics, and policy experts to share their views and recommendations to help Copts achieve equal citizenship rights in Egypt including protection from violence and full religious freedom. Thirty two guest speakers are confirmed to participate.



Guest speakers include:

Knox Thames - Special Advisor for Religious Minorities in the Near East and South/Central Asia; Bureau of DRL, State Department



Nadine Maenza – Commissioner, US Commission on International Religious Freedom



Rep. French Hill (R-AR) – sponsor of US House Resolution 49 in support of Copts



Congressman Frank Wolf – Former US Rep. (R-VA)



Congressman Daniel Donovan – Former US Rep. (R - NY)



Ambassador Alberto Fernandez - President, Middle East Broadcasting Networks, Inc.



Pastor Andrew Brunson - American imprisoned in Turkey for 2 years on false charges



Mariam Ibraheem – Former prisoner of conscience in Sudan on apostasy charges



Yigal Carmon – Founder & President, The Middle East Media Research Institute



Dr. Ashraf Sadek – Professor Emeritus of Egyptology and Coptology, Limoges University France & Founder, Le Monde Copte Review

Despite some cosmetic changes, Egypt's Copts continue to suffer daily systematic persecution at the hands of both the government and the radicalized society. Attacks against Copts by Egypt's fanatic Islamists have increased dramatically in the past several years, in addition to the arbitrary church closures and grinding daily discrimination that has rendered Copts second-class citizens in their own country.



The Policy Day will be hosted on Thursday, June 20, in National Press Club, 1st Amendment Room with a program from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. The conference will continue on June 21st at Key Bridge Marriott with a full day program from 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM, followed by a reception starting at 5:30 PM and the annual gala dinner starting at 6:30 PM. The keynote speaker for the gala dinner is Pastor Andrew Brunson. Gala dinner tickets may be purchased for $125 on Coptic Solidarity's website.



The conference is free and open to the public and press. Guests should register online and will receive an electronic security code which will be scanned on their mobile device to access the venues. Media attendees are requested to RSVP to coptadvocacy@copticsolidarity.org.



Coptic Solidarity is an organization seeking to help minorities, particularly the Copts, of Egypt and we support those in Egypt working for democracy, freedom, and the protection of the fundamental rights of all Egyptian citizens. It advocates in cooperation with the affiliated organizations in Canada and in Europe (Solidarité Copte). For more information, contact Lindsay Griffin at 801-512-1713 or coptadvocacy@copticsolidarity.org.



